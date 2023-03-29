Paul O’Grady loved dogs, as he made very clear during his long and distinguished career prior to his sad death yesterday (Tuesday, March 28).

While he loved all dogs, some – his own – held a very special place in his heart.

Buster was a regular on the Paul O’Grady Show (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Paul O’Grady and his beloved dogs – Buster

Paul was a huge lover of dogs and had a number of canine companions by his side throughout his life.

One of the star’s most recognisable pooches was Buster – a shih tzu bichon frise.

Buster was a regular on The Paul O’Grady Show and Lily Live! over the years before he retired from the showbiz life in 2009.

However, not long after, Buster sadly passed away aged 14 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Bullseye

Another pooch who made some appearances on The Paul O’Grady Show was Bullseye.

Paul introduced Bullseye on the show back in 2009.

Bullseye suffered from epilepsy and he lived with Paul until 2019.

Bullseye sadly passed away that year after suffering from a seizure.

“I can’t handle it, it’s what I always say – invite an animal into your life, inevitably you invite heartache,” Paul said after Bullseye’s death.

Olga was another of Paul’s dogs (Credit: ITV)

Olga

Another of Paul’s dogs was Olga.

Olga was a cairn terrier cross. She too made appearances on Paul’s show, including an appearance on Loose Women in 2016.

Four years after Buster’s death, Olga was diagnosed with cancer.

Paul signed her up for an intensive course of chemotherapy veterinary treatment, prolonging her life by another four years.

She sadly passed away in 2018 aged 14.

“It’s heartbreaking but she had a great life. She loved television studios,” Paul said at the time.

Boycie

Following Buster’s death, Paul had another shih tzu bichon frise.

This one he christened Boycie.

Boycie was the face of Paul’s dog food back in 2018. He was described as a “playful Bischon/ShiTzu that loves resting and watching the world go by”.

Boycie lived with Paul until he sadly passed away during the pandemic in 2020.

Paul adopted dogs through his work with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (Credit: ITV)

Other dogs owned by Paul O’Grady – Louis Eddie & Conchita

Paul working alongside Battersea Dogs & Cats Home was a match made in heaven.

During the 10 years he made For The Love of Dogs Paul welcomed five dogs from the rescue centre into his home.

During the first series in 2012, Paul took Eddie – a Chihuahua Jack Russell-cross home with him.

In 2015 he also adopted Conchita.

Conchita is a Maltese.

Louis, meanwhile was another of Paul’s dogs until he was put down in 2017.

“My dog, Louis, was put to sleep recently after he had a stroke. I’d had him for 14 years,” he said in an interview at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Arfur, Nancy, and Sausage

Paul’s adoption of pups from the rescue centre didn’t stop there though! In 2017 he adopted Arfur, a mongrel pup.

Arfur was joined by Nancy – another mongrel puppy – in 2020. At one point Paul even signed a contract to stop himself from adopting more pups from the centre. However, in 2021, he “breached” his contract by adopting Sausage, a wire-haired Daschund.

Battersea paid tribute to Paul following his death.

“Paul loved Battersea so much and we cannot thank him enough for everything he did for our charity and for rescue animals worldwide. We will forever be indebted to him for his endless generosity and support,” they said in a statement.

