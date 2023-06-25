These 10 reactions to Lewis Capaldi being supported by the crowd at Glastonbury will warm your cockles

As always, Glastonbury is full of magical moments – but Lewis Capaldi on the Pyramid Stage at the legendary festival will go down in history.

The singer revealed that he was diagnosed with Tourette’s last September, and has struggled with his touring schedule in recent months.

Lewis’s set was an emotional watch (Credit: BBC)

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury

The diagnosis sees Lewis suffering from tics. During his performance, his tics were visibly present, adding to his vocal discomfort.

“I really apologise,” he said as he struggled. “You’ve all come out, and my voice is really packing in.”

But fans in the crowd didn’t care that the singer needed moments to collect himself. In an emotional moment, the audience sang along with him, with reaction from viewers at home being equally supportive.

Here’s some of the heartwarming reactions from fans supporting Lewis.

One said: “The Glastonbury crowd filling in for Lewis Capaldi when he needed help was such a beautiful moment. Anyone saying ‘it was heartbreaking’ or ‘he shouldn’t have gone on’ is seriously missing the point. Disability is not a bad thing to be hidden. It exists alongside success and joy.”

“Losing his voice, tics taking over, he battled through and the crowd lifted him up,” said a second. “What a set #LewisCapaldi absolutely incredible.”

“As his Tourettes overwhelmed him, and he needed a break thousands of voices lifted him up,” wrote a third. “I feel something akin to a religious experience hearing them sing. The effect on Lewis Capaldi must have been profound. You don’t even have to like the song to get choked up. Beautiful.”

“This is absolutely superb as far as I’m concerned,” said a fourth. “1) That Lewis Capaldi got up on the Pyramid Stage to perform in front of a crowd that big despite all that he’s going through. 2) That the crowd were so understanding of it that they created a moment he’ll remember forever.”

Reaction to Lewis Capaldi

A fifth added: “As a parent with a child who has tics, this is beautiful to watch. Like it happened with Lewis Capaldi — when you are very happy or excited, it can take over and the more you try to resist, the more you tic. For the crowd to support him was wonderful.”

“Having watched this over again, to imagine what he must have felt like on stage, the entertainer becoming the entertained in the face of his own adversity created an iconic Glastonbury moment, Lewis Capaldi has just become my new musical hero,” a six concurred.

“Lewis Capaldi appreciation post,” said a seventh. “Emotional viewing this. I hope he rests up, gets the love and support he needs from those closest to him, and returns only if and when he’s ready.”

“What an inspiration you are to so many young people who struggle with anxiety and Tourettes,” an eighth said. “Your bravery to turn up and then to continue with your set at Glastonbury 2023. Just look at the love you have created, it’s a special gift you have.”

Crying 😢 #LewisCapaldi 🤗

What an inspiration you are to so many young people who struggle with anxiety and Tourette’s, your bravery to turn up and then to continue with your set at #glastonbury2023 ⭐️

“The entire crowd holding him in his disability with patience and compassion and then – the moment he realises they’re on his side. Glastonbury,” wrote a ninth.

“Lewis Capaldi being held aloft by the crowd as his tics overwhelmed him is massive, so important. Really beautiful. Nobody would have got that a few years ago, would they? This love, care, kindness, understanding, this matters so much. We inch forward, we do, despite all,” agreed a tenth.

