Prince William and Kate ‘to miss Lilibet’s first birthday’ as Queen set to meet her

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly miss their niece Lilibet’s first birthday this weekend.

Lilibet will travel with parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the UK this week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

She’ll mark her first birthday on Saturday (June 4) and reports claim a possible birthday party could take place.

The Queen will apparently attend the party, but William and Kate will not as they have an engagement planned.

Kate and William may miss Lilibet’s first birthday this weekend (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate news

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to travel to Cardiff Castle in Wales on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

Here they will meet performers and crew involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert, which will take place in the castle grounds that afternoon.

However, this could mean the couple won’t be able to attend Lilibet’s party.

ED! has contacted reps for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for comment.

Meghan and Harry will travel to the UK this week for the Jubilee (Credit: Albert Nieboer/DPA/Cover Images)

Even though William and Kate may not get to see their little niece on her birthday, the Queen is expected to meet her great-granddaughter.

According to reports, Her Majesty will meet her namesake on Saturday.

Sources claim the monarch has ‘cleared her diary’ for the special meeting.

It’s believed the Queen has not yet met Lilibet in person since the tot’s birth in the US last June.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen will also get to see her great-grandson Archie, three.

Reports recently claimed that Meghan and Harry are looking forward to seeing the Queen bond with Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, an insider said: “Harry has such a special relationship with her [the Queen] and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili. That’s what they’re most excited about.”

