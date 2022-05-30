Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children will reportedly have starring roles in Trooping the Colour this week.

The UK and members of the Royal Family will celebrate the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee later this week and weekend.

Fans will look forward to seeing royals out and about at different events to mark the huge milestone.

William and Kate’s three children will reportedly have a starring role in Trooping the Colour (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

William and Kate children

According to reports, some of the younger royals will be making an appearance and William and Kate’s three kids could take on a big role.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Telegraph reports that their kids – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, – will make their debut in the carriage procession.

William and Kate with their children George and Charlotte (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

They will reportedly ride with their mum Kate.

In the past, the trio have appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the RAF flypast.

However, it seems they will now take a bigger role in the ceremony and join the parade.

On Saturday (May 28), Prince William was seen rehearsing for Trooping the Colour.

He’s royal colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Cambridges will feature in Trooping the Colour this Thursday (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

The Queen’s Jubilee

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only working members of the Royal Family will join the Queen on the balcony appearance.

This means Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew won’t appear on the balcony.

A statement read earlier this month: “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

