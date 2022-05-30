The Queen has cleared her Jubilee diary so that she can meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet this Saturday, it has been reported.

The 96-year-old has a gap in her schedule now that it’s “unlikely” that she will be at the Epsom Derby.

According to The Sun, the Queen will attend a ­possible first birthday party for Lilibet instead.

The Queen has reportedly cleared her schedule to meet Lilibet (Credit: BBC)

The Queen to meet Lilibet?

Lilibet Diana will finally meet her great-grandmother for the first time this weekend, it has been reported.

As well as being the Jubilee, it’s also Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday (June 4).

This makes their meeting even more of a special occasion.

Since Lilibet was born in June last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only been back to the UK once.

The royal couple made a fleeting visit back in April ahead of their trip to Holland for the Invictus Games. They didn’t bring their children with them at that time.

Lilibet was born in California – and it seems this will be her first-ever trip to the UK. She’ll apparently be staying at Frogmore Cottage with her parents and big brother Archie over the Jubilee weekend.

The Queen has reportedly had to change her plans (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

The Queen Jubilee

Her Majesty’s expected first meeting with Lilibet comes after it emerged that it was “increasingly unlikely” that the 96-year-old will be at the Epsom Derby.

Two key reasons have been given for the Queen reportedly missing the Derby for just the third time in her reign.

Over the past six months, Her Majesty has been struggling with mobility issues.

Aides are reportedly making “every effort” to manage the Queen’s diary so as to not tire her out. This latest cancellation is apparently an attempt to help the Queen “pace herself”, especially over such a busy period.

The other reported reason that the Queen won’t be attending is because all three of her horses have pulled out of the races.

Meghan and Harry WILL be attending the Jubilee (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Real’ reason Prince Harry and Meghan are attending Jubilee

The news of the Queen’s expected meeting with her namesake comes after the “real” reason behind Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Jubilee was revealed.

The royal couple are reportedly only attending the Jubilee celebrations to honour the Queen.

It is believed that they have no intention of healing the alleged rift between themselves, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton.

“If you take Harry’s recent visit to go by, make no mistake if they’re back in the UK we know it’s only because of the Queen,” royal author Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine.

“They’re certainly not flying back to see William, Kate, or Prince Charles. So I think they’ll spend as little time as possible with them, but they will want to see the Queen.”

He added: “But it’s clearly a trip not to let bygones be bygones and heal a rift, it’s specifically for them to pay their respects to the Queen.”

