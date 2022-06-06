Prince William and Kate Middleton have poked fun at Prince Louis‘ Jubilee antics.

Louis, four, was spotted throwing a wobbly during Sunday’s festivities, and ended up going viral on social media.

He also stole the show with his funny faces during the balcony appearances over the weekend.

Now, Kate and William and addressed Louis’ behaviour in a hilarious way.

On Monday, Kate and William took to social media to give thanks to those who celebrated the Jubilee.

However, at the end of the post they made reference to Louis’ behaviour and appeared to poke fun at the discourse around it.

William and Kate news

“What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special,” said the pair alongside the post.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

“From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.”

They then cheekily added: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… W&C.”

Fans rushed to the comments, with one replying: “We had a lot of fun ESPECIALLY BECAUSE OF LOUIS! This is Boss Baby’s world and we are all living in it! At one point he was eating cake or something and just vibing! I love that kid so much!”

A second responded: “‘Especially Louis’ haha!”

“Louis was a hoot and he made every parent in the world feel better,” added a third.

Another commented: “The caption is everything,” followed by laughing face emojis.

