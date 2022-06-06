The Queen and Paddington Bear’s sketch during the Jubilee drew adorable reactions from Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The young royals were delighted to see their great-grandmother on screen with Paddington during the Jubilee concert on Friday (June 3).

The Queen’s sketch with Paddington went down a treat (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen and Paddington sketch

During the Jubilee concert on Friday (June 3), royal fans were delighted to see a new skit featuring the Queen make it’s debut.

The short sketch saw Her Majesty and Paddington Bear share some tea together in Buckingham Palace.

During the sketch, the Queen revealed that she keeps an emergency stash of marmalade sandwiches in her handbag.

Read more: The Queen issues heartfelt statement on incredible Jubilee weekend after missing some events

“I keep mine in here,” she said in response to Paddington showing his sandwiches under his hat.

“For later,” she told the bear.

Elsewhere in the sketch, Paddington was seen drinking tea from the spout of the teapot.

He also congratulated the monarch on 70 years on the throne.

George and Charlotte loved the skit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen and Paddington sketch delights fans and family

It’s safe to say that Prince George and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, enjoyed the skit.

George and Charlotte couldn’t contain their surprise at seeing their great-grandmother having tea with Paddington.

The royal children were spotted laughing and smiling during the sketch.

The part where the Queen showed her emergency sandwich stash drew a big laugh from the children and their parents.

Charlotte was left open-mouthed while George gave a big grin when they watched the video (Credit: Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock)

It wasn’t just the Cambridge children who enjoyed the sketch. Viewers at home were also loving it too.

“The Queen having tea with Paddington – incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise,” one viewer said.

“The skit with the Queen and Paddington was so adorable it made me tear up. That she was game for it – and good acting too! What a lovely 70 years,” another said.

The royal children played a big part in the celebrations (Credit: YouTube)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s role at the Jubilee

Despite being just eight and six-years-old respectively, Prince George and Princess Charlotte played big roles in the Jubilee celebrations over the weekend.

The royal children were present at most events – and even attended an engagement in Cardiff.

At the end of the Jubilee, the Queen made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

She was joined by her heirs, including Prince George and his siblings.

Prince Louis was also present at many events – including Trooping the Colour and the Jubilee Pageant parade.

Following the end of the celebrations, the Queen released a message saying she was “touched” and “humbled” by the celebrations.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.