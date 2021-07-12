Prince George looked adorable at the Euro 2020 final last night as he wore a suit just like his dad Prince William.

But Lorraine Kelly said she thinks George, seven, should have been allowed to wear a football shirt.

The little boy attended the England vs Italy match alongside William and mum Kate Middleton.

Prince George wore a suit for the Euro 2020 final (Credit: BBC)

What did Lorraine say about Prince George at the Euro final?

Lorraine said on her show on Monday: “One of the sights that I thought was hilarious was little Prince George.

“He was so excited and at the end he was absolutely gutted, the wee soul.”

She added: “He was a wee cut down man, they had him in a suit and tie.

Lorraine criticised William and Kate for putting George in a suit (Credit: ITV)

“God love him they should have let him wear a football strip, for goodness sake.”

What did fans say?

Many people agreed with Lorraine, and shared their thoughts on George’s attire on Twitter.

One person said: “Seeing Prince George dressed in a suit instead of like, a football shirt, is so upsetting lol.”

Another wrote: “Can we please start a petition to let Prince George dress like a normal child? Why was he in a suit and tie and not a England t-shirt.”

However, the majority of fans thought George’s little suit was adorable and appropriate for the occasion.

Lorraine said George should have worn a football t-shirt (Credit: ITV)

One gushed: “Why do people get mad over a kid wearing a suit? Prince George was adorable in his suit.”

Another tweeted: “Can we all agree that Prince George looks bloody adorable in his little suit?”

One pointed out: “Actually, apparently Prince George asked to wear a suit just like his Dad. Numerous reports of this.”

Reports did suggest George had wanted to be like his dad William and wear a suit.

George had also worn a suit during England’s match against Germany in the quarter-final last month.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to OK! Magazine: “George idolises his dad. That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit – he really wanted to dress like William.”

