Prince William reduced King Charles ‘to tears’ with remarks about royal future

Prince William once reduced King Charles to tears with an “off the cuff” remark he made about the future.

The King made the emotional confession during a documentary on ITV.

William once made his dad cry (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William reduced King Charles ‘to tears’

The Prince of Wales once reduced the King to tears, it has been revealed. Charles made the confession himself during an ITV documentary, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall.

During the documentary, William spoke to a second-generation farmer about his estate. “I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it’s really important, the family angle, I really do,” he said at the time.

Viewers then saw a clip of Charles reflecting on his son’s conversation. “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile,” he said.

William and Harry have been tipped to reconcile (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William tipped to reconcile with his brother?

Meanwhile, Prince William has been tipped to reconcile with his brother, Prince Harry.

Now, CasinoSite.nl have placed odds on Harry and William shaking hands or hugging in public again at 4/1 in 2023 or 2024. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, astrologer Inbaal Honigman has claimed that William and Harry may come face to face at some point

“For all of August and all of September, Mercury, planet of communication is in Virgo. Since Harry is a Virgo himself, and Mercury is the ruler of Virgo, this could be a good time to negotiate with him, to get a conversation going,” the astrologer said.

“Once they speak face to face they will be fine – it’s always upsetting to deal with a break up or a family feud, especially overseas, but it’s also easy to fix by meeting in person.”

Charles didn’t want to be at the Royal Ascot (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Hidden sign King Charles ‘didn’t want to be at Ascot’

In other news, King Charles clearly “didn’t want to be” at the Royal Ascot, according to a body language expert. Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of BonusCodeBets, claims that the King was masking a smile to avoid showing that he didn’t want to be there.

“He doesn’t seem completely overjoyed to be at Royal Ascot. He’s putting on a masking smile, which is to try and show some kind of enjoyment,” he said.

“We tend to use masking smiles to avoid being rude or seeming ungrateful – it could even be when we’re not feeling great. Perhaps he doesn’t want to be there or he found it too upsetting,” he then said.

“It was a masking smile for the cameras. I didn’t think it was a genuine sign of enjoyment, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing – it is a part of his obligation as monarch to attend these events,” he then added.

