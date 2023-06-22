William and Harry to come face to face as brothers tipped to reconcile amid rift?

Prince William and Prince Harry have been tipped to have a reconciliation.

The brothers haven’t been on the best of terms since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s departure from royal life, reports claim.

Now, CasinoSite.nl have placed odds on Harry and William shaking hands or hugging in public again at 4/1 in 2023 or 2024.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, astrologer Inbaal Honigman claimed that the Princes may come face to face at some point.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been predicted to have a reconciliation following their ongoing rift (Credit: Splash News)

William and Harry reconciliation on the cards?

Inbaal said: “For all of August and all of September, Mercury, planet of communication is in Virgo. Since Harry is a Virgo himself, and Mercury is the ruler of Virgo, this could be a good time to negotiate with him, to get a conversation going.

“Once they speak face to face they will be fine – it’s always upsetting to deal with a break up or a family feud, especially overseas, but it’s also easy to fix by meeting in person.”

Prince Harry has previously spoken about wanting reconciliation with his brother and father, King Charles.

In an interview with ITV News, the Duke of Sussex told journalist Tom Bradby: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

However, he explained that he wants his loved ones back as a “a family, not an institution”.

In his book, Prince Harry claimed that his brother Prince William attacked him after an argument about Meghan Markle (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry reveals ‘fight’ with Prince William

In his autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry claimed that Prince William ‘attacked’ him after an argument about Meghan.

He wrote: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Following Prince Harry’s book release, a source told told Us Weekly: “At this point, [William’s] got no plans to speak to Harry. He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

Prince Harry was present for his father’s coronation earlier this year. Due to it being the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, Prince Harry had to return to the US the same day. Meghan also remained in California with their two children.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, read at the time: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Since stepping down as royals, Prince Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in California.

