Princess Kate and Prince William have reportedly expressed concern after accusations were levelled at Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Their business, Party Pieces, has sadly gone into administration. Part of the business has been sold to Teddy Tastic Bear Company for £180,000. It’s kept on 12 employees and kept the business based in Ashampstead, Berkshire.

All three of their children – Kate has two younger siblings, Pippa and James – have worked at Party Pieces in the past. Kate was reportedly very hands-on in the early days. It’s claimed she was the company’s website designer, photographer and project manager until she got ready to join the royal family.

Michael and Carole have both worked on their business for over three decades (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Kate feels ‘sadness’ over Party Pieces

A source alleged to Bella: “I think that Kate would be upset and deeply sad. Party Pieces has been a massive part of her life, as she was around five when the company was founded. Her mum started it from scratch and her dad even quit his job at British Airways to work with the company.”

I think that William would be concerned for Carole and Michael.

The Prince of Wales is, of course, celebrating his 41st birthday today.

Kate feels protective over her parents

It’s also been reported that the firm owes money to HMRC and its suppliers, with some “unlikely” to get their money back. The source suggested that Kate will be “worried and concerned” about the accusations. As a result, she feels protective over her parents, with whom she shares a close bond.

The source concluded: “If a business is struggling and racking up debt, it would be concerning for both Kate and William, but ultimately, they will still show love and respect to Carole and Michael as they haven’t done anything wrong.”

A close friend of Carole allegedly told the Daily Mail that she’s “upset and disappointed” in her company’s struggles. She founded the company in 1987 when looking for inspiration for one of her own daughter’s birthday parties. And, it’s been a big part of the family’s life ever since.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Middletons’ rise to prominence

Earlier this year, the Middletons were the subject of a Channel 5 documentary. The Middletons: Model Royal In-Laws aired in March.

It looked at what went on at the first meeting between the Middletons and the royal family. The show also revealed how the family dealt with their rise in prominence due to their daughter Kate marrying into the royal family.

