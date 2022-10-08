Kate and William – and their three kids – could be set for a spooky Halloween if they’re involved in Carole Middleton’s plans!

The mother of the Princess of Wales, who lives in Berkshire with her husband Michael, has revealed how she’ll be celebrating Halloween.

And it seems the royal children – and their cousins Arthur, Rose and Grace – could be in for some spooky surprises as part of an extra-special celebration that Carole has hinted at.

Could William and Kate be spending a happy Halloween at the Middleton home? (Credit: Splash News)

Kate and William to spend Halloween with the Middletons?

Posting on Instagram, proud grandmother Carole revealed what she has in store for her “loved ones” this Halloween.

Sharing to her Party Pieces social media account, Carole revealed she’s grown her own pumpkins ready for spooky season.

She said: “Halloween is an autumn highlight for me.

“I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood – the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating,” she said.

Carole also added: “I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”

Of course Carole is grandmother to Kate and William’s three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She is also grandmother to daughter Pippa’s three children with husband James Matthews – Arthur, Rose and Grace.

So could the comments offer a glimpse at what she has in store for the celebration?

The young royals could be in for some Halloween fun with their grandmother (Credit: Splash News)

Fans issue plea to Carole Middleton

Followers on social media certainly seem to think so and issued a plea to the “glamorous” grandmother in the comments section.

One said: “I would love to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s costumes and their pumpkins carved and painted!”

Another agreed and said: “Happy decorating! Hope to see the end result!”

Others heaped praise on Carole and urged her to make memories with her “beautiful grandchildren”.

One said: ‘Great photo nice memories. Now you can make more with all your beautiful grandchildren!”

Another added: “The Middletons (all of them!) seem so genuinely grounded. A solid, loving family.”

Kate’s close family ties

The Princess of Wales is thought to be incredibly close to her family.

She also has a brother, James, who recently revealed how he paid tribute to the Queen following her death.

James revealed that his dog had just had a litter of puppies.

He decided to call one Bertie.

James said: “in light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the Queen,” he said.

Bertie is the name the Queen’s beloved father King George VI was known by his close family and friends.

Not only that, but Bertie will grow up to become a Guide Dog, helping someone who is visually impaired.

