The brother of Kate, Princess of Wales has revealed the touching tribute he and his family have paid to the late Queen.

James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, is known for being a devoted dog-dad to his six pets.

He announced his Golden Retriever Mabel had delivered a litter of eight pups a few weeks ago.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares a close bond with her family (Credit: Splashnews)

Brother of Princess Kate shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

In a post shared to his Instagram, James revealed one of the pups would have an exciting future.

He didn’t say what but said he would share the news ‘soon’.

I wanted a name that is a touching tribute.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Hello!, James has told how he decided to call the pup Bertie.

“In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the Queen,” he said.

Bertie is the name the Queen’s beloved father King George VI was known by his close family and friends.

Furthermore James decided to give little Bertie to Guide Dogs UK, so he can help someone who is visually impaired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

He visited the charity’s national headquarters at Leamington Spa to hand the pup over to start his training.

The entrepreneur said: “It was incredible that the Queen dedicated her life to service, and in many ways Bertie the dog will be dedicating his life to service too.”

James, 35, married French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet in September last year.

He added: “I was extremely moved by the events on Monday [the Queen’s funeral] which I’m still taken aback by. It is extraordinary to see how many people’s lives Her Majesty touched, not just in our country, but in the Commonwealth and around the world.”

James on his love of dogs

James has spoken at length about how dogs have helped him with his mental health.

He and Alizée have five other dogs – Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Nana.

An advocate of mental health awareness, he has talked about the support his dogs give him.

He often shares his life with his pack in YouTube videos.

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and his dogs (Credit: ITV)

James said: “Dogs don’t just change lives… they save them.

“They’re a very, very loyal companion.

“For me, during troubled times and good times, they’re my consistent.”

He has an extra special bond with his black Cocker Spaniel Ella.

“I got this diagnosis and Ella came to all of my therapy sessions, which I was reluctant to go from the start.

“But with her by my side, I really became confident in understanding that I had a mental illness.

James added: “I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn’t know that.”

Dog-lover James makes sure he gives back to his fur family.

He pampers them, gives them special trips out to the beach, skiing and mountain adventures and even takes them on private jets.

Read more: James Middleton reveals he has become a beekeeper

His wedding gift to big sister Kate and William was their own new puppy, Lupo, who sadly passed away last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have since welcomed a new dog, Orla, to the family.

What do you think of James’s tribute to the Queen? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix