Princess of Wales reveals she’s in for some early starts due to new commitment

The Princess of Wales has revealed that she’s in for some early starts due to a new commitment she has coming up.

Kate made the announcement in a brief video on Twitter this morning (Friday, October 7).

Kate is the royal patron for the RFU and the RFL (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales’ new commitment

Earlier today, Kate revealed to her devoted royal fans that she has a new early morning commitment starting tomorrow (Saturday, October 8).

Kate has revealed that she will be getting up early to watch England Women’s rugby team during their Rugby World Cup run in New Zealand.

The 40-year-old, who is the royal patron for the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, announced the news today.

Speaking in the video, Kate said: “Hello, everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

“I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.”

A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales.

Kate’s sweet message to the England Women’s Rugby team

Kate’s message didn’t end there though.

Continuing, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall said: “For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you’ve played in.

“Congratulations on being selected for the squad,” she continued.

“I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute.”

She then said that she is delighted that some of the 2014 World Cup winning squad are back to help.

The Princess of Wales then revealed her new early morning commitment.

“Good luck for the weeks ahead. I’ll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way,” she said.

It’ll be a very early start for Kate tomorrow. England will kick off their World Cup campaign against Fiji at 4.45am tomorrow morning.

Kate is going to have a few early mornings watching the rugby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans react

Royal fans were loving Kate’s message to the England Women’s Rugby Team. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on it.

“Wonderful message from your patron Princess of Wales you know she will be cheering you on with effervescent enthusiasm!” one fan wrote.

“The Princess of Wales always gives such beautiful messages. Good luck to our #RedRoses,” another said.

“What a delightful surprise, and a lovely message from Catherine. Good luck, Red Roses,” a third tweeted.

“What a lovely message from our Princess,” another gushed.

“Isn’t she the most wonderful patron to have? Lovely message from Kate,” a fifth said.

