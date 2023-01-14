Kate Middleton mum Carole Middleton looks serious, Prince Harry smiles
Royals

Kate Middleton’s mum Carole ‘hurt and angry’ over Harry ‘slights’ against her daughter and William

Princess' uncle also claims Duke of Sussex is 'utterly deluded'

By Robert Leigh

Carole Middleton, mum of Princess Kate, will be ‘hurt and angry’ over Prince Harry‘s ‘slights’, according to her brother.

Gary Goldsmith claims in today’s Daily Mail (January 14) that Harry is “utterly deluded” if he believes Spare will bring about a reconciliation with members of the royal family.

Carole’s younger brother also reckons there is “fat chance” of King Charles‘ second son being invited to the Coronation.

Gary Goldsmith looks stern
Gary Goldsmith claims his older sister will be ‘angry’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gary Goldsmith blasts Harry and Meghan

Fuming at Harry referring to Gary’s great-niece Princess Charlotte and claims regarding her bridesmaid dress for Harry and Meghan‘s nuptials, Gary accuses the Duke of Sussex of ‘hypocrisy’ on the issue of privacy.

He also hit out at Meghan’s alleged “entitlement, crassness and casual insensitivity” during her encounters with Kate in his tabloid tirade.

But Gary also reserved some indignance for how his sibling must feel, too.

However, he claimed Carole herself will discreetly take Harry’s accusations in her stride.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children together
Gary claims Meghan was ‘insensitive’ to his niece Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Incredibly hurt and angry’

Gary wrote: “Carole will be incredibly hurt and angry about the slights and calumnies heaped on William and Kate this week, but you won’t hear a peep from her.

“When your eldest child becomes the future Queen, you don’t get a manual on behaviour and etiquette. But Carole and her husband, Mike, know instinctively what to do.

Carole and her husband, Mike, know instinctively what to do.

“‘Say nothing’ is their mantra and they have always maintained their quiet dignity.”

Carole Middleton takes a ride in a carriage at Ascot
Carole Middleton, pictured in a carriage at Ascot, will retain her “quiet dignity”, according to her brother Gary Goldsmith (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Gary Goldsmith?

Businessman Gary is reported to have made a fortune in IT recruitment.

He attended Kate’s 2011 wedding to Prince William, and also the nuptials of Kate’s sister Pippa.

In October 2017 he was arrested after punching his wife Julie Ann in the street.

He knocked her to the ground with a “left hook” outside their home in central London.

He was fined £5000 and also given a community order with 20 sessions of a rehabilitation order requirement after pleading guilty to assault by beating.

Harry and Meghan have their say on Netflix show
Gary Goldsmith wasn’t impressed by Harry and Meghan’s recent docuseries, either (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Last month he slammed the Sussex’s Netflix documentary and said he felt “dirty” watching it.

He told Mail Online at the time: “I think Catherine and William will be feeling deeply wounded.

“They love Harry, they miss him. He is family and, despite this attack, I believe they’d still welcome him and Meghan back.”

He also noted how he felt the docuseries was “inauthentic”.

Mr Goldsmith continued: “To be honest, I found it to be a self-pitying whinge-fest.

“I feel magnificently disappointed with them and their complete lack of respect for the Queen, who was old and unwell when they were filming this.”

Read more: ‘Baffled’ Kate shows she has ‘already moved on’ from Harry’s accusations

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby looks upwards, Ant and Dec look serious
Ant McPartlin on real reason he couldn’t watch Dec host I’m A Celebrity with Holly Willoughby
EMMERDALE JAMIE TATE RETURN COMP ITV
Emmerdale star teases Jamie Tate’s return and Home Farm takeover
Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor on the red carpet
Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor shares her heartbreak as beloved family member dies
James Martin and fellow chef Brian Turner embrace
Chef Brian Turner leaves James Martin viewers sobbing over stroke revelation
Knitting poses/Otter dances/Rubbish sings on The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer UK fans share their theories on the identity of all the remaining characters
Princess Anne smiles, and looks stern in uniform
Brits to get wake-up call amid strange claims Princess Anne will suffer 2023 ‘health scare’