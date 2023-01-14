‘Baffled’ Kate shows she has ‘already moved on’ from Harry’s accusations

Kate Middleton has “already moved on” from accusations in her brother-in-law Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare, according to a report.

The Princess of Wales is also said to have “dismissed” the commotion around the publication as she focuses on her own projects.

And according to the Mirror, royal sources add Kate, 41, has been “baffled” by the content of Harry’s book.

But the same insiders maintain she wasn’t bothered by any of the Duke of Sussex‘s claims.

And that’s because she has apparently been “totally immersed” in her work “to take much notice”.

Kate Middleton is said to have been “baffled” and “distracted” by Prince Harry hubbub (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Middleton ‘reaction to Prince Harry’

The tabloid suggests Kate is more interested in considering how early childhood experiences are linked to social issues such as addiction and mental health.

A royal source told the news outlet: “Of course there have been other distractions but the Princess has had far more important things on her mind. It’s an important and exciting time.

“The campaign she has been working on really is the result of several months behind the scenes [and] will launch a new three to five year programme.

“[Kate] spends a lot of time reading, meeting and speaking with professionals across the entire field – but this isn’t just one project, it’s an opportunity to make generational change for all our children.”

The Sussexes stepped away from royal duties in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate’s mission

Furthermore, Kate reportedly hopes to draw support for her campaign from the worlds of medicine and academia, as well as parents and guardians.

The programme plans comes after The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was launched in 2020.

Since then, Kate has listened to the views of parents from across Britain on how to raise future generations.

Kate Middleton is reportedly focused on her work instead, including a campaign regarding childhood and development (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is said about Kate Middleton in Spare?

Kate and husband Prince William are the subject of many claims in Harry’s book.

Among them are suggestions they ‘encouraged him’ to wear the Nazi costume at a 2005 party.

Harry also claims his brother and Kate had a ‘barrier’ with his wife. Kate also made Meghan Markle cry in a row over bridesmaids, Harry indicates.

Furthermore, in a meeting to clear the air, Kate allegedly ‘gripped her chair so tightly’ that “her fingers were white”.

Earlier this week the Waleses swerved a question about whether they’d read Spare during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

But during another engagement in Merseyside Kate appeared to make a subtle dig at her brother-in-law.

She reportedly said during a visit to mental health charity Open Door: “Talking therapies don’t work for some people. They’re not for everybody.”

