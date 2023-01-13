Princess Kate raises eyebrows with very subtle Prince Harry ‘dig’?

Princess Kate has raised eyebrows after appearing to make a very subtle “dig” at Prince Harry yesterday (Thursday, January 12).

The Princess of Wales’ comment came during her first public appearance since the release of Harry’s new book, Spare.

The Waleses stepped out in Merseyside yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate and William make first public appearance

Yesterday saw Kate and William make their first public appearance since the release of Harry’s book.

The royal couple were in Merseyside to visit the mental health charity Open Door.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall met several teenagers benefitting from Open Door’s work yesterday.

“Has producing music and taking part in those workshops helped? Has it helped with your personal lives?” Kate reportedly asked a teen.

One boy replied saying that using music as a tool helps him express his music through something he enjoys.

It was at this point that Kate appeared to make a subtle dig at her brother-in-law.

Kate seemed to take aim at Harry yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate makes subtle dig at Prince Harry?

Responding to the teen, Kate said: “Talking therapies don’t work for some people, they’re not for everybody.”

In isolation, her comment likely wouldn’t have been picked up. However, in his new book, Harry has spoken extensively about attending therapy.

At one point in the autobiography, he claims that William became convinced that his brother was being brainwashed by his therapist.

Talking therapies don’t work for some people, they’re not for everybody.

Kate then continued, saying: “It’s so important to have a range of therapies. Everyone is talking a lot more about mental health.

“There have often been negative connotations around it. But if we get across that there are these more positive spaces and experiences out there, then we are changing how we talk about it.”

As she and William left later on, they were asked by reporters if they’d read Harry’s new book. However, they ignored the question.

Charles made his first public appearance since the book too (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles all smiles in first public appearance since Spare

William and Kate weren’t the only royals out and about yesterday.

The King also made his first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s book yesterday.

Visiting Aberdeenshire, King Charles was all smiles as he took a tour of Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Community Shed.

He also met some of the hardworking hardship support groups there too.

Royal fans were loving the fact that Charles was laughing and joking despite what was going on with Harry.

“King Charles carrying on. I love him,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Good for you, takes some guts to go out anywhere after what your own son has come out with,” another wrote.

Read more: Prince Harry fans declare ‘finally’ as Netflix announces news of show launch date

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.