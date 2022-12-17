Princess Kate’s uncle slams Harry and Meghan’s Netflix claims: ‘Catherine and William will be deeply wounded’

The uncle of Princess Kate has slammed claims made by Harry and Meghan in their Netflix documentary, saying she and Prince William will be “deeply wounded”.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate’s mother’s brother, has hit out at the Sussexes, suggesting that Meghan is ‘jealous’ of Kate.

The 57-year-old expressed his shock after finishing the new six-episode series. He admitted he felt “mesmerised” initially – a feeling that turned to disgust.

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary believes she and William will be “deeply wounded” (Credit: Splash News)

Uncle of Kate, Princess of Wales

And Gary even said he felt “dirty” after finishing the last installment.

Although he believes the claims made showed the couple “throwing toys out of the pram”, he still thinks his niece and her husband will feel hurt.

He told Mail Online: “I think Catherine and William will be feeling deeply wounded. They love Harry, they miss him. He is family and, despite this attack, I believe they’d still welcome him and Meghan back.”

However, Gary believes Kate, Princess of Wales, would want nothing more than for her husband and his brother to make up. He said that that is the real “love story” here.

He doesn’t believe the series has any integrity.

Gary went on: “To me, the series felt not only scripted and inauthentic, but unfair, self-interested, unreasonable and untrue — especially when done in the knowledge that William and Catherine could never answer back.

Gary believes Kate has been unfairly accused of being “cold” (Credit: Splash News)

“To be honest, I found it to be a self-pitying whinge-fest. I feel magnificently disappointed with them and their complete lack of respect for the Queen, who was old and unwell when they were filming this.”

He believes they only did the documentary for the money.

One thing Gary found “hard to swallow” was how the series suggests Kate is cold and formal. He said Kate has a big heart and just wants the brothers back together.

William’s loyalty

And the release of the series has taken its toll on Harry’s brother, Prince William. A source told Mail Online that despite his upset over it, the Prince of Wales’ loyalty still lies with his brother.

They said: “It’s honestly broken his heart that such a painful family drama has been played out on a global scale about the people he cares most about most in the world.”

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries has caused drama among the royals (Credit: Netflix)

The insider continued: “It’s his brother and he actually has a low tolerance for people being disrespectful about him. Even now people are very careful about what they say to him about Harry.

“The prince is a decent man and I personally believe he will keep that door open forever. I’d find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that would mean they would never talk again.”

Read more: Latest on Harry and Meghan: Fears for royal family over how far Harry will go to ‘protect’ Meghan

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.