The latest on Harry and Meghan suggests yet another blow could be coming the way of the royal family.

One expert has voiced their fears over Prince Harry‘s outspoken behaviour – and just what he’ll do next.

It comes after Harry and Meghan recently released the second part of their Netflix documentary.

In the episodes, the pair opened up about their experiences in the institution – and they didn’t hold back.

As a result, speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren Stanton claimed that Harry has become very outspoken.

Of course, this goes against the normal royal response of “never complain, never explain”.

The second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary has been released (Credit: Netflix)

Latest on Harry and Meghan: Fears for royals over Harry’s outspoken behaviour

Sharing his fears, Darren said: “Prince Harry loves Meghan immensely and we will continue to see him being more outspoken.

“I think what is perfectly obvious is that now more than ever, while the royals previously said nothing and maintained silence like the Queen used to do, it’s clear that the new wave of royals has departed from that.

“With William and Harry especially we are going to see a new chapter in how the royal family convey themselves. And also their relationship with the media.”

I feel this will continue even more as the years progress. We will see Harry becoming a lot more vocal when he is not happy.

He then continued: “What is clear from the interaction between Meghan and Harry and Harry‘s body language especially is that he displays a lot of anger throughout the documentary when speaking about the media and the treatment of Meghan.

“She is a woman that he loves immensely and is clear he will do anything within his power to protect her.

“We are seeing a much more outspoken version of Harry,” he said.

Darren then voiced his fears over what bombshells lie ahead for the royal family.

The prince and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 and officially stepped down from their positions in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s history

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their positions in January 2020.

A statement at the time, read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

However, the following year it was announced that they were stepping down permanently.

The pair have been raising their children Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, one, in the US.

They returned to the UK earlier this year for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. They were also present for her funeral in September following charity engagements in the UK.

Last year, Prince Harry was also present for Prince Philip’s funeral. However, Meghan was unable to attend due to being advised by doctors amid her pregnancy at the time.

