King ‘has BBC cameraman removed from coronation rehearsals in humiliating moment for broadcaster’

King Charles had his coronation at the weekend as thousands turned out to watch the historic ceremony.

However, according to reports, the rehearsals for the event suffered an incident after a BBC man was allegedly thrown out amid fears he was secretly filming.

Reports claim he was holding his phone and the King spotted him out of the corner of his eye during the rehearsal. The monarch reportedly requested for the man to be removed.

King Charles’ coronation took place on Saturday, May 6 (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation

The Sun claims that “top-level sources” said that Charles told officials: “He’s not filming my coronation.”

It’s said security then stepped in and escorted the cameraman out of the rehearsal on Friday morning. The publication alleges he was suspended and banned from working for the BBC over the weekend.

A source claimed: “This was a humiliation for the BBC and left everyone involved in deep shock. Charles spotted the cameraman trying to film him during the run-through for the most sensitive part of the ceremony.

“The BBC guy was looking shifty as he lurked in view of the screens holding his mobile phone. He had no business being there whatsoever. He had an accredited spot in the Abbey.”

The King reportedly asked for a cameraman to leave the rehearsal for the coronation (Credit: BBC)

What happened during rehearsals?

The insider added: “It is highly irregular for any journalist to leave their set position in such circumstances. And it’s deeply concerning to think he would be trying to film precious moments deliberately hidden from public view.”

The Sun claims that the on-site BBC boss ‘tore up’ the cameraman’s filming accreditation on the steps of Westminster Abbey.

This was a humiliation for the BBC and left everyone involved in deep shock.

It’s also reported that the rehearsal on Friday included going through the act of the King being anointed with holy oil during the ceremony. The moment on Saturday was hidden from viewers watching and those in the Abbey.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We wouldn’t comment on individuals, but our inquiries don’t support the assertion that someone was filming the proceedings in the way that has been suggested.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

The private moment of King Charles getting anointed during the ceremony (Credit: BBC)

What happened during the coronation?

The King’s coronation took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Before the ceremony, King Charles and Camilla went on a procession in the Gold State Coach from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey.

Following the service, the royal family travelled back to the palace on a procession. Around 2:30pm on Saturday, senior, working members of the family made an appearance on the balcony alongside the King and Queen Camilla.

They included the Prince and Princess of Wales – with their three children – Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

