Harry and Meghan tipped to ‘give up Sussex title’ in huge rebrand amid claims she wants to be ‘new incarnation of Diana’

Harry and Meghan have been tipped to “give up” going by the Sussex name amid a claim she wants to be regarded as “the new incarnation of Diana”.

A report suggests the Duke and Duchess could change things up as part of a “major rebrand”. And that could result in a bid to closer align themselves with Prince Harry‘s late mother, one pundit reckons.

Royal author Tom Bower claimed during an appearance on GB News: “They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too.”

Harry and Meghan news

Furthermore, the Express website claims a potential rebrand for the couple began after their Spotify deal was confirmed to have ended last week.

And, according to Mr Bower, that switch could involved Harry and Meghan utilising Diana’s Spencer maiden name.

Mr Bower claimed: “What’s really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes, is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana.

“That has always been her passion. That has also been Harry’s passion. And Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she’d be Meghan Spencer – the new Diana.”

‘The new Diana’

He continued: “They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too. This isn’t something they’ve plucked out of their minds. They were actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer.

They’d also give up the Sussex title because instead you’ve got the new incarnation of Diana.

“[Harry would] take his mother’s name too. It’s all about the break off. They’d also give up the Sussex title because instead you’ve got the new incarnation of Diana.”

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment.

How viewers reacted

Those who watching Mr Bower’s segment and took the time to comment about in on social media had a divided response to his remarks.

One person responded: “Don’t see how they could keep the Sussex titles if they did that.”

Meanwhile someone else chipped in: “I was surprised they didn’t name one of the kids Spencer.”

A third joked: “Do you mean Frank and Betty Spencer?”

And a fourth person fumed: “She will never in a million years be anything like Diana.”

Additionally, someone else tweeted: “Shame on Harry!”

‘Go for it’

Others, however, were more sympathetic to the claims made about Harry and Meghan.

“Go for it,” one supporter encouraged them.

“They can do it, but I doubt if the rebranding lasts more than twelve months, if they discover that ‘Spencer’ doesn’t sell well,” another Twitter user alleged.

Someone else shrugged: “I don’t care if they call themselves Marks and Spencer.”

And another person, who wasn’t convinced by Mr Bower’s claims, hit back: “Oh do give over.”

