Royal courtiers thought Harry and Meghan were ‘entitled, lazy, and afraid of hard work’

Royal courtiers described Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “entitled, rude, lazy, delusional and afraid of hard work”, according to MailOnline columnist Dan Wootton.

Spotify executive Bill Simmons recently described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “[expletive] grifters”. And Dan claimed that before they stepped back from being senior royals, similar words were used by royal courtiers to describe them.

Harry and Meghan were “entitled” and “lazy” according to royal courtiers (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Rude, lazy, delusional’

Writing in the Mail, Dan said: “‘Entitled’, ‘rude’, ‘lazy’, ‘delusional’ and ‘afraid of hard work’ were some that popped up between members of the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ regularly.” He said the alleged comments came after “H&M looked for spurious reasons to get out of public service commitments that they didn’t think benefited them”.

According to the royal author Valentine Low, Meghan said: “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this,” during a walkabout as part of a royal trip to Fiji with her husband. Dan also claimed that a director who worked with the former Suits actress wasn’t a fan. Reportedly, he described her as “the worst actress I’ve ever had the displeasure to manage”.

The Sussexes’ Spotify deal ended last week

In 2020, Harry and Meghan reportedly signed a $20 million, multi-year deal with Spotify. However, their deal with the streaming service came to an end after just one series of the podcast Archetypes. Spotify and the Sussexes’ production company Archewell Audio jointly released a statement last week. In the statement, they said they’d “mutually agreed to part ways”.

Read more: Harry and Meghan face difficult financial future after ‘tainting’ their brand

Archetypes involved Meghan talking to celebrities and historians about the history of stereotypes about women. The likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton are featured on the podcast.

So could Netflix end their deal too?

In his column, Dan described Harry and Meghan’s Spotify involvement as helping to “burnish the company’s fledgling podcast business”. He said that Spotify had “bent over backwards” to make them happy. Not only that, but Bill himself shared his thoughts on the matter. On his own podcast, he said: “I wish I had been involved in the Meghan and Harry leave Spotify negotiation. The [expletive] grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them.”

It’s reported that Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal may also be under threat (Credit: Cover Images)

Bill then continued: “I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories. [Expletive] them. The grifters.”

It’s also been reported that Netflix is considering ending its deal with Harry and Meghan, too. On his GB News show, Dan said: “Quote me on this, I’ll be proven right within a few weeks or a few months: Netflix wants to follow Spotify out the door and dump the Sussexes.”

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t appreciate Kate meddling and undermining her’ amid claims Princess ‘invited Harry to tea’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.