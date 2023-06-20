Harry and Meghan face difficult financial future after ‘tainting’ their brand

Meghan and Harry are facing a “difficult financial future” after “tainting” their brand, a royal expert has claimed.

The expert’s speculation comes after the royal couple’s £18 million deal with Spotify was terminated.

Meghan and Harry lose lucrative Spotify deal

Last week, it was reported that Meghan and Harry had lost out on their lucrative Spotify deal. The deal, which was reportedly worth around £18 million, was signed back in 2020.

Two years later, Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, dropped on the streaming site. It ran for 12 episodes and featured the Duchess of Sussex speaking to a number of celebrity guests. These included the likes of Serena William, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and Mindy Kaling.

In a trailer showcasing the podcast, Harry can be heard saying: “That’s what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

However, last week, it was reported that the podcast wouldn’t be returning for a second series. Both parties released a statement confirming the news.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together,” they said.

Meghan and Harry facing ‘difficult financial future’

Now, a commentator has claimed that Harry and Meghan are going to be facing a “difficult financial future” after “tainting” their brand.

Celia Walden explained that the fact that Harry and Meghan allegedly did very little work on their Spotify podcast didn’t endear them to Americans. “They have absolutely no patience for people who don’t do the work,” she said.

Celia then went on to say suggest that Harry and Meghan’s brand has been “tainted” by reports of their lack of work.

“Once you become tainted, particularly in America, then everybody [brands] starts backing off at the same time,” she then said. “And the fact is, they can’t afford for that to happen.”

Sussexes in financial trouble?

Celia then continued. She said: “It feels like they have consistently made the most basic, school-boy errors, and all of it, if you boil it down, is not thinking ahead. They’ve literally just gone for the money. They’ve obviously ignored all the good advice they were given, despite having the means to have the very, very best people around them.”

“You then end up with a situation like this,” she then said. “Which is where you’ve given all the goods very early on and by doing so, effectively tainted your brand. And the question now is, ‘well now what?'”.

Celia then said that Harry and Meghan being “entitled” is what has tainted their “brand”. Dan then slammed Harry for not making one podcast in three years for Spotify.

