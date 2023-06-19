Prince Harry tipped to drop more royal bombshells with release second tell-all memoir

Prince Harry could reportedly be set to make a shock career U-turn, according to a royal expert, following recent news of a deal ending.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently parted ways with Spotify and shared a joint statement with the digital music service. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together,” the statement read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a deal with Spotify in 2020, estimated to be worth $25m (£18m). However, it’s been confirmed that they’ll no longer be working together and Meghan’s podcast Archetypes won’t be renewed. So what will they do to earn a crust? One royal expert has an idea…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted ways in Spotify (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Spare 2 on the way?

While Prince Harry and Meghan are working on other projects, expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that the Prince could do another book. Yes, it seems Spare just wasn’t enough, and more bombshells could be coming as part two is predicted.

Harry has said he could write another book with the 400 pages removed from a first draft of Spare. The royals wouldn’t like it.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “If they don’t placate Random House by giving them something they might lose that too. What exactly are they going to do when it comes to more books? Harry has said he could write another book with the 400 pages removed from a first draft of Spare. The royals wouldn’t like it.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s deals

Harry released his autobiography, Spare, earlier this year. His book follows the release of the docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which streams on Netflix.

However, should Spare part two be in the planning, it would mark something of a U-turn for Prince Harry. Sources close to the royal recently alleged that the Duke of Sussex was done with telling tales on the royals. And it’s not because any alleged rift is over.

According to inside sources at The Sun, Harry and Meghan have “run out of material” to share about the royal family. In a comment that will surely come as music to the ears of Harry’s family, the insider claimed: “That period of their life is over – as there is nothing left to say.”

And, with invites from the royal family said to be drying up, the couple may no longer have access to the royal secrets. After all, it was reported that he was blocked from attending Trooping the Colour this weekend. It’s not feared by some insiders that the Sussexes are living in “exile” from the royal family.

