Meghan Markle is apparently not too happy with Kate Middleton “meddling and undermining her” amid reports the Princess “invited Prince Harry to tea” while he was in the UK.

Reports of a fall out between sisters-in-law Meghan and Kate have been circulating for years. Although neither of them has directly addressed their ‘feud’, their strained relationship has been well documented and splashed all over the headlines.

And now it’s been reported that Kate and Harry have been having ‘secret’ calls amid his rift from the royal family – and Meghan is said to not be impressed.

Kate seems to have riled up her sister-in-law (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle ‘not happy with Kate’s meddling’

According to a source, Kate “checked in” on Harry while he was in England for his father’s coronation, as well as during his court case against the Mirror Group. And apparently, Harry’s wife did not appreciate her gesture.

Everything can be forgiven one day.

An insider alleged to Heat: “Kate checked in on Harry while he was in England, which meant a lot since very few others bothered to extend any type of welcome. She called to invite Harry over for tea, but he declined because there was such little time, and he’s just not ready to face William while things are still so awkward.”

Kate apparently ‘checked in’ on Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan finds Kate’s behaviour manipulative’

The source then alleged how Kate will carry on sending out the “olive branches”. This is apparently to remind Harry that he “still has a family” – noting that “everything can be forgiven one day”.

And it seems Meghan was not too happy with the ‘secret’ calls between her hubby and sister-in-law. An insider claimed to Heat: “Meghan doesn’t appreciate Kate meddling. It’s undermining her and she finds it manipulative.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace and Meghan's reps for comment.

Harry and Meghan divorcing?

It comes after rumours have been rife these past couple of weeks that Prince Harry and Meghan are heading for the divorce courts. Some royal experts and commentators claimed it was the beginning of the end of their marriage.

While the couple have neither confirmed nor denied the allegations, the two have had “problems in the marriage supposedly for some time”.

And a few weeks ago, according to American royal journalist Megyn Kelly, these rumours are “entirely plausible”.

Trouble might be in paradise for Harry and Meg (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan: Royal source has been ‘right about a lot’

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Megyn recalled how a source, who is a “long-time royal insider” and “socialite” has come forward with the alleged information.

“She’s been right about a lot. She’s claiming she’s heard from several sources now that he’s hired a lawyer. And it happens to be somebody who’s a great divorce lawyer and specialises in divorce,” Megyn said.

She then claimed it coincides with other reports that Harry has been “spending time between two motels”. Apparently, one of these is in Montecito, and the other “is not too far away as an escape from her”.

The journalist went on to speculate: “It’s entirely plausible. All they’ve done for five years is complain and moan and see themselves as downtrodden victims. That doesn’t tend to spur a lot of feelings of love and happiness and close bonding. I guess in a crisis mode it might.”

