A right royal ranking – the top 10 members of the family from Princess Anne to Prince Edward

The royal family certainly divide opinion across the world, but nobody can deny that the incredible charity work they do is nothing less than inspiring.

From King Charles and Prince William to Princess Anne and Kate, Princess of Wales, the royals have a legion of fans both across the UK and worldwide.

Despite popularity polls showing a slight decrease in Brits’ love for the monarchy, there seems to still be plenty of support for the royals. Everyone seems to have a favourite, and the Princess Royal appears a popular choice among Brits.

Without further ado, here’s my top 10 favourite royal family members…

Princess Anne remains my favourite royal (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family ranking

1. Princess Anne

Anne, 72, remains my favourite royal thanks to her incredible charitable work and her calming and cool nature. Often dubbed the ‘most hardworking royal’, Anne has continued to be popular with fans. The Princess Royal is involved with over 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas so no wonder she’s been branded the most hardworking royal!

Anne’s cool demeanour is also why she’s one of my faves. She comes across as someone who is ‘what you see is what you get’, and it’s refreshing. The way she supports her brother King Charles is inspiring to see too. It’s clear to see that Anne really is the royal family’s secret weapon.

Kate is a popular member of the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2. Kate, Princess of Wales

Kate is my second favourite royal within the monarchy. Aside from her incredible fashion sense and being a great mum, she too has an amazing line of charitable work. Her childhood years project is hugely inspiring and it’s clear to see she genuinely cares about what she does.

Her down to earth approach to projects as well as appearances at royal events is lovely to see. The Princess of Wales’ approach to her children is also admirable. While keeping them aware of their royal status, she also allows them to be kids – in public or not.

Kate has often been described as the royal family’s ‘rock’, and I couldn’t agree more.

The Prince of Wales will make a great King one day (Credit: Cover Images)

3. Prince William

The Prince of Wales is definitely in the top three of this ranking. As the future King, William has never put a foot wrong and he’s continued both his father and late mother’s charitable footsteps.

As well as supporting the King in keeping the monarchy going, William is also a clear doting dad to George, Charlotte and Louis. It’s lovely to see little moments of him just being dad.

Recently, William revealed he’s launching a project in a bid to tackle homelessness. Clearly his mother Diana’s son, and following in her footsteps, William said his kids will “definitely be exposed” to the reality of homelessness.

William has also remained very loyal to the monarchy and I believe he’s going to make an incredible King one day.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a favourite among fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

4. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

I believe Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is an asset to the royal family and I’m glad she’s getting recognition for her hard work.

Earlier this year Sophie and husband Prince Edward bagged their new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles from the King. It was lovely to see them being honoured with the prestigious royal titles – once held by the late Prince Philip and Queen.

Sophie again is another royal doing so much important charity work, including concentrating on supporting women and championing gender equality. I think the once maybe underrated royal is now becoming one of the monarchy’s greatest assets.

Prince Edward is another underrated royal, imo (Credit: Cover Images)

5. Prince Edward

Just like this wife, Prince Edward is too a great asset to the monarchy in my opinion. The Queen and Prince Philip’s youngest child has soared in popularity over the last year. And it’s clear to see why.

Edward and Sophie continue to stay out of royal drama and just get the job done, and it’s refreshing to see. Often at big events alongside other senior royals, Edward’s support for his elder brother Charles is evident.

It’s also lovely to see Edward and Sophie prioritise family life on top of their royal duties and hectic schedules. And also let their hair down at royal events, like the coronation concert last month, where they showcased their best dance moves. They come across as relatable and down to earth – which just makes them even more admired.

King Charles is a great monarch (Credit: Cover Images)

6. King Charles

The King is my next favourite royal. Despite seemingly being a bit of a controversial member of the family, I believe Charles has taken to the role as King with ease.

It was emotional but admirable to see Charles take on that role as soon as his mother the Queen died in September last year. To watch him do a speech to the nation and step out to greet the public the day after the Queen’s death, despite clearly struggling with grief, showed what a true King he is.

Charles has also dedicated his life to charity work, supporting causes from environmental to educational. He has also established more than 20 charities including the popular Prince’s Trust. The monarchy is in great hands!

Camilla has proved herself over the years (Credit: Cover Images)

7. Camilla

The public have a mixed opinion on Queen Camilla and her recent title change definitely sparked some outrage. But I think Camilla has proved herself with her work within the royal family.

It’s also clear to see Camilla and Charles have a close, loving relationship. The pair also share a close bond with the royal family.

Although Camilla may be a divisive figure, I think she will make a great Queen Consort by Charles’ side.

Mike and Zara are seriously couple goals! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

8 and 9. Mike and Zara Tindall

Next up is Mike and Zara Tindall. Did someone say couple goals? I adore these two and their amazing relationship.

Mike and Zara always seem to bring the fun to royal events and it’s nice to see them also do their own thing away from the monarchy.

The couple also do much charity work, maybe more than people realise. Zara has shown support for many different charities and causes as has Mike.

Mike has his own podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which discusses men’s mental health as well as a range of topics too.

Prince Harry has gone much charitable work (Credit: Cover Images)

10. Prince Harry

Now, this may be a controversial one, but Prince Harry still remains one of my favourite royals. Although I don’t agree with much of his behaviour since quitting royal life, I do have some admiration for him making the decision to step back and do what he feels is best for his family.

Harry is also known for his charity work, and has done much since his younger years. He’s done many projects and events to help a variety of people, including his incredible Invictus Games.

