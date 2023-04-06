OPINION: Camilla will never be my ‘Queen’ – since when did we heap praise on adulterers?

The news this week that Camilla will be known as Queen Camilla following the coronation may have come as delightful news to some, but when I woke up and saw that invitation, no matter how incredibly pretty it was, I was shocked.

Just seven months after her passing, King Charles appears to have disregarded the wishes of his darling mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who said it was her sincere wish for Camilla to be titled Queen Consort. He’s now decided she’ll be called Queen Camilla instead.

Camilla will never be my Queen

I feel it’s wrong on a number of levels. His sons, Princes William and Harry, are both said to have objected to their dad marrying Camilla. She was the third person in his marriage to Princess Diana. So since when have we honoured adulterers – because, let’s not forget, she was married at the time too – with the highest title in all of the land?

She’ll never be my Queen – Queen Consort was bad enough!

I know there will now be calls for me to be sent to the Tower. I can almost hear the cries of “off with her head” from. Charles and Camilla’s supporters. Let me point out, I am a royalist, but does that mean I have to agree with every decision they make? She’ll never be my Queen – Queen Consort was bad enough!

Of course I am happy that King Charles has a strong and steady support in Camilla. Don’t get me wrong, she seems like a nice woman, she does a lot for charity, William and Kate appear to like her and she seems like she has a lovely relationship with her step-grandchildren.

Wiping out all trace of Princess Diana

But in calling her Queen Camilla it just feels to me like we are wiping out the memories of Princess Diana. How must William and Harry feel when it was a title that was destined for their late mother?

Let me state that I haven’t sat down and asked them how they’re feeling. But I have had friends whose parents have divorced and another woman has come in and taken that place. They felt entirely rubbish about the whole situation and struggled with it. Now imagine that magnified onto a worldwide stage…

I’m not alone in my thinking that Camilla should remain Queen Consort. One look on Twitter and there are hundreds of people in agreement with me. It’s clearly an emotional subject that needed to be handled with more care.

Yes he is the King and he can do what he likes – who does he have to answer to? God, I guess, if you believe there is one. It’s not like we can vote him out like a politician – not that I’m suggesting I want to. And yes, I know the haters will say that the monarch doesn’t have to explain himself to me. But doesn’t he owe us all a little more than just dropping the bombshell that his one-time mistress will be known as our Queen on an invite shared on social media?

If you haven’t already guessed, I loved Diana. But my feeling around this whole Queen Camilla thing goes deeper than that. He’s gone against his mother’s wishes – and yes I know that’s something I guess we’ve all done from time to time (sorry, Mum!).

Let’s wipe the slate clean and honour Camilla – despite her affair

But what I just can’t get past is the idea, in my head at least, that Camilla had an affair with Charles, a really, really long one at that, and while she’s spent her time being vilified, we are all expected to now wipe the slate clean and welcome her with open arms just because a glitzy ceremony is about to take place.

I see that Camilla can do a lot of good in this world. And she’ll doubtless be a strong support to King Charles as he navigates his way through a very tough time for the monarchy. But what kind of message does it send to those looking outside of their marriages? That it’s okay? Camilla’s done it and been given the highest title in the land. It’s sending the wrong message. And I for one will not be calling her my Queen.

Before Charles ascended the throne there were calls online to skip him altogether. I must admit, I didn’t feel like that felt very fair given that he’d waited decades to take on the role. But now, after the latest development, I have to agree.

Roll on William and Kate’s reign.

