Spare, Prince Harry’s new book, contains a shock revelation about the Duke of Sussex’s reaction to the then Prince Charles marrying Camilla Parker Bowles.

Harry confesses that he begged his dad not to marry Camilla as he feared she’d be a “wicked stepmother” towards him.

Prince Harry makes Camilla confession in Spare

Harry has made a number of shock revelations in his new book, Spare.

The explosive autobiography is meant to be released next week, however, parts of it have reportedly leaked.

One part that has leaked features Harry’s shocking confession about Camilla, his stepmother.

In the book, Harry alleges that he and Prince William would not stand in the way of their father’s relationship with Camilla.

However, he reveals that he had asked him not to walk down the aisle for a second time.

He even branded the now Queen Consort “the other woman”.

Of course, Charles famously had an affair with Camilla while married to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry makes shock comment about Camilla in Spare

The Duke of Sussex’s confessions don’t end there though.

He reveals that Charles had tried to get Camilla to win him and William over before he allowed her to try and win the public over.

The Duke of Sussex then likens his first meeting with Camilla to having an injection.

“Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it,” he writes.

“I remember wondering if she would be cruel to me. If she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories,” he then said.

Duke of Sussex details William fight

Elsewhere in his new book, Harry has detailed a time when an argument with William reportedly turned physical.

Harry and his brother reportedly clashed back in 2019.

In the lead-up to the alleged argument turning physical, William had reportedly called Meghan “difficult”, “rude”, and “abrasive”.

As the argument boiled over, Harry moved into the kitchen and offered William some water.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” he wrote.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

