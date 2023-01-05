Prince Harry left with ’scrapes and bruises’ after William ‘attacked him in explosive fight over Meghan’

Prince Harry has claimed his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him in his explosive new book.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, Spare, will be released on January 10 and is expected to make more bombshell claims about his family.

However, the Guardian has said it has seen a copy of Harry’s upcoming memoir days before its release.

Prince Harry has claimed William ‘attacked’ him in an incident in 2019 (Credit: ITV News)

Prince Harry new book

The publication reports that the book alleges of an argument between Harry and William over Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex’s wife.

According to the Guardian, Harry claims: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

The confrontation allegedly took place at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage home in London in 2019.

Harry reportedly says that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Prince Harry alleges that William “grabbed me by the collar” and “knocked me to the floor” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and William ‘attack’

Harry also says the incident resulted in an injury on his back.

After William complained about Meghan, Harry writes that he told his older brother he was repeating the press narrative and that he expected better.

He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

However, the Guardian reports that according to Harry in his book, William was “not being rational” and it lead to them shouting over each other.

As tensions began to rise, Harry says that William became angered and stepped towards him, swearing.

Harry says he was left with “scrapes and bruises” after the alleged incident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As Harry moved into the kitchen and offered his brother a glass of water, he says that’s when the alleged incident took place.

Harry reportedly says: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

William incident

Harry claims that William urged him to hit back, which he refused to do.

William then left, “looking regretful, and apologised”, according to the new book.

Harry says that William turned back and told him he didn’t “need to tell Meg about this”.

In the book, the Guardian reports, Harry says he didn’t tell Meghan straight away and instead called his therapist.

However, he later told Meghan about the incident after she noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

