Meghan and Kate had furious bust-up over ‘baby brain’ comment

The incident took place before Meghan's wedding with Harry

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reportedly had a furious bust-up after the latter allegedly made a comment about the Princess of Wales’ hormones.

The latest shock revelation was made in Prince Harry’s new book, Spare – which partially leaked today (Thursday, January 5).

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle wearing black looking sombre
Kate and Meghan fell out back in 2018, according to Harry’s book (Credit: BBC)

Kate and Meghan in ‘baby brain’ bust-up

Prince Harry‘s new book, Spare, is set to be launched next week.

However, certain parts of the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography have already leaked.

One shocking revelation claims Meghan and Kate had a furious bust-up during the lead-up to the royal wedding in 2018.

The supposed incident took place during a phone call about wedding rehearsals.

The phone call is believed to have taken place the month after Kate gave birth to Prince Louis.

During the call, Harry detailed how Meghan said Kate must have “baby brain” due to her hormones – a comment which upset the now Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle smiling
Meghan reportedly made Kate upset (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate upset by Meghan comment

The comment was even more upsetting for Kate as she has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum – excessive nausea and vomiting caused by hormone imbalance – during her three pregnancies.

In Harry’s book, the Duke of Sussex then goes on to say that Meghan did apologise for upsetting Kate.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly explained that that was how she spoke to her friends.

However, Prince William reportedly “pointed a finger” at Meghan and scolded her.

“Well, it’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here,” the future king is believed to have then said.

“If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face,” Meghan reportedly then replied.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace and Meghan’s reps for comment.

King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry
The King had words with the brothers, it has been revealed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King’s heartbreaking words to Harry and William revealed

Elsewhere in Harry’s book, he revealed what the now King Charles said to him and William after Prince Philip’s funeral.

A meeting reportedly took place between Charles, Harry and William after the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021.

Harry claimed the King was standing between the brothers, “looking up at our flushed faces”.

“Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery,” the now monarch reportedly said.

Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to any of the claims made in Harry’s book.

Read more: William and Harry’s nicknames for each other revealed as Brits share same theory over Spare

Has Prince Harry Burnt Royal Bridges? | Good Morning Britain

