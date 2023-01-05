William and Harry have intimate nicknames for each other and they’ve been revealed in leaked excerpts of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare.

The book is due for release next week (January 10), but various bombshells have been leaked today (January 5).

Perhaps the most explosive are Prince Harry’s claims that William “attacked” him after a row about Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

It’s claimed William called Meghan “rude”.

William and Harry: Brothers’ nicknames for each other revealed

During the course of the row, the brothers – who were once so close – revealed their intimate nicknames for each other.

It’s said that the row took place at Nottingham Cottage back in 2019.

During the alleged altercation, Harry writes that he refers to William as “Willy”.

William, meanwhile, is said to call his younger brother “Harold”.

Other explosive claims that have been leaked today include allegations by Harry that William and wife Kate advised him to wear the Nazi costume that landed him in serious hot water.

Royal fans react to brothers’ nicknames

Twitter, naturally, erupted after the excerpts were made public.

Some argued that the alleged “attack” on Prince Harry was nothing more than a regular spat between brothers.

Many others, though, commented on the pair’s nicknames for each other.

“The best part of this is that they call each other Willy and Harold,” laughed one.

Another brushed aside the “attack” and said: “Tbh I’m more caught up that they call each other Willy and Harold.”

A third said: “I’m sorry but the weirdest part of this story is that they call each other Willy and Harold.”

“The best thing to come from this is they call each other Willy and Harold,” said another.

“I absolutely cannot get over Willy and Harold,” another declared.

Fans share shock theory

Others, however, claimed that the fact the informal nicknames are included in the excerpt points to Spare not actually being written by Harry.

One unsubstantiated claim alleged: “The use of Willy and Harold proves Harry didn’t write the book.”

Another claimed Meghan is the book’s real author: “She’s American and would call Prince William Willy and Henry Harold.

“So she wrote the book,” they theorised.

