King Charles’ ‘heartbreaking plea to Harry and William about his final years’ amid ‘feud’

King Charles issued a heartbreaking plea to sons William and Harry about his ‘final years’, it has been reported.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly detailed the private moment between himself, his brother and their father in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

Harry has recalled a heartbreaking meeting with his brother and father (Credit: SplashNews)

King Charles made ‘plea’ to William and Harry?

As well as claiming he was physically ‘attacked’ by William, Harry has also recalled a heartbreaking meeting between the two princes and their father.

What’s more the alleged meeting took place after the Windsor Castle funeral of Prince Philip, the Queen‘s husband, in April 2021.

In a passage from the tell-all book, which has reportedly been obtained by the Guardian, Harry recounted Charles standing between him and William “looking up at our flushed faces”.

The dad-of-two then quoted his father as saying: “Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond or comment on any of the bombshell claims from Harry’s memoir – including reports William ‘attacked’ his brother.

The two brothers apparently got into a physical altercation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and William ‘attack’

Earlier today, the Guardian reported that Harry’s memoir alleges of an argument between Harry and William. Their reported row was over Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex’s wife.

According to the publication, Harry claims: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery.

The confrontation allegedly took place at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage home in London in 2019.

What’s more, Harry reportedly says that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry also says in the book that the incident resulted in an injury on his back.

Apparently, this “extraordinary scene” is “one of many in Spare,” according to the newspaper.

Elsewhere in the bombshell book, Harry also speaks out about his controversial decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

Nearly 20 years later, Harry has claimed that it was William and Kate who ‘encouraged’ him to wear it.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

