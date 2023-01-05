Prince Harry claims William and Kate ‘encouraged him to wear Nazi costume’ in latest bombshell

Prince Harry has claimed Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton ‘encouraged him’ to wear a Nazi uniform to a party in 2005.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have made the sensational claims in his new tell-all memoir, Spare, set to be released next week.

Harry has claimed brother William and his wife Kate ‘encouraged’ him to wear the Nazi costume (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Kate ‘encouraged’ Prince Harry to wear Nazi costume

In the memoir, Harry apparently opens up about “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life – wearing the Nazi uniform to a costume party.

The dad-of-two claimed he was considering to wear either a pilot’s outfit or a Nazi uniform for the ‘Native and Colonial’-themed event, and called William and Kate for their opinion.

But Harry then alleged that his brother and sister-in-law both “howled with laughter” when they saw him in the uniform.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry wrote, according to Page Six.

He continued: “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Harry, William and Kate’s reps for comment.

Harry, who was 20-years-old at the time, made headlines when he was snapped wearing the Nazi uniform.

William also attended the star-studded do, which was thrown by Richard Meade, the Olympic show jumper.

For the event, the now Prince of Wales dressed up in a lion outfit, reportedly wearing a black leopard skin leotard with a matching tail.

Prince Harry discussed the scandal in his Netflix show (Credit: Netflix)

Harry ‘felt so ashamed’ after wearing costume

It comes after Harry spoke about the Nazi uniform scandal in his Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan last month.

The royal expressed deep remorse over wearing the uniform, saying he “felt so ashamed afterward”.

“All I wanted to do was make it right,” he added.

“I sat down and spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor,” Harry revealed.

He then noted how he “could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again,” but instead, has now “learned from” his mistake.

