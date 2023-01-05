Excerpts from Prince Harry book Spare have been leaked in the press today (January 5).

And, away from shocking claims of an “attack” on Prince Harry by brother Prince William are comments the then Prince Charles is said to have made to Princess Diana on the day of Harry’s birth.

In excerpts serialised in The Guardian, Prince Harry alleges that William “came at him” following a row about Meghan.

And the leaked excerpts perhaps also explain, to some extent, why Harry’s book is called Spare…

Prince Harry book: Spare lifts lid on Harry’s royal life

In the leaked paragraphs, Harry claims he accused his brother of acting like an heir.

He then claimed that Prince William was unable to understand why his brother was not content to be a spare.

Of course, the phrase comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles – that a first son is an heir to titles, power and fortune, and a second is therefore a spare, should anything happen to the first-born.

Harry’s memoir is, of course, entitled Spare.

And, according to the leaked passages, Harry’s resentment of being the spare is the unifying theme of his book.

It’s said to be echoed in the chapters on his childhood, his schooling and his career as a royal and in the army.

It also reported that the notion followed him in his relationship with his parents and his brother, and his life with Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Charles’ comment to Diana

One of the leaked excerpts is perhaps the saddest, though.

Early in the book, Harry is said to recount a comment allegedly made by the then Prince Charles to Princess Diana when their second son was born.

On the day of Harry’s birth, back in September 1984, it’s claimed Prince Charles declared: “Wonderful!

“Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare.”

It’s claimed he added: “My work is done.”

Of course, Charles’ affair with Camilla, now Queen Consort, throughout his marriage to Princess Diana was widely publicised.

And Charles and Diana went on to split and divorce ahead of her death in 1997.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

