Harry and Meghan: Duchess’ reaction to William’s ‘attack’ on Prince Harry ‘revealed’

Leaked excerpts from Spare contained shock new details

By Nancy Brown
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit the headlines again today (January 5), after a leaked excerpt from his upcoming memoir Spare was published.

Damning fresh bombshells in the autobiography claim that Harry was “attacked” by his elder brother Prince William.

It’s claimed it happened after a row about Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

And the excerpt also reveals Meghan’s reaction to the alleged altercation.

Prince Harry looking serious against a blue background
Leaked excerpts from Spare have revealed Meghan’s reaction to William’s alleged ‘attack’ on her husband (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Harry: What happened with Prince William?

It’s alleged that the incident took place at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

In excerpts serialised in The Guardian, Prince Harry alleges that William “came at him” following a row about Meghan.

It’s claimed William branded Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry, in turn, alleges he called it a “parroting of the press narrative” about his wife.

The Duke of Sussex then detailed the alleged “attack”.

He claimed it “all happened so fast” and alleged William “grabbed me by the collar and knocked me to the floor”.

It’s claimed he “landed on the dog bowl”, which “cracked” under his back.

Afterwards, Harry said he got to his feet and “told him to get out”.

Harry claimed that William left and then returned “looking regretful and apologised”.

Meghan Markle wearing black at the Queen's funeral
Meghan apparently felt ‘terribly sad’ over the alleged ‘attack’ (Credit: Splash News)

What did Harry tell Meghan about the ‘attack’?

Harry then claimed that as William left again, he “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.'”

She was terribly sad.

Harry said: “‘You mean that you attacked me?’ ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.'”

The Duke of Sussex said that he didn’t immediately tell his wife, but she did later notice “scrapes and bruises” on his back.

He then told her of the alleged “attack”.

Prince William looking to camera on Christmas Day
Things reportedly erupted between William and Harry after a row about Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

‘Terribly sad’

Harry claimed Meghan “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry”.

However, he did add: “She was terribly sad.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

