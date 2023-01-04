William, Prince of Wales, was been dealt a personal blow following the breakdown of his relationship with Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

The future king has lost his “support act” in his brother, the expert has alleged.

However, it’s not all bad news for the 40-year-old royal…

Harry and William have reportedly fallen out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales, dealt blow amid Harry ‘feud’

Prince William has been dealt a huge personal blow following his reported falling out with Harry, an expert has claimed.

Katie Nicholl claims that the future king has lost his “support act”.

Speaking to OK!, she alleged: “The last couple of years have been challenging. We’ve had the brothers falling out and Megxit and I think it has been difficult for William.”

She then continued, claiming: “He’s lost his support act in Harry but he really recognises that he has an invaluable support act in Kate.”

William has found a new ‘support act’ in Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William finds new support act

Katie then went on to speak about how Princess Kate has become the future king’s “support act” in the absence of his brother.

“I think they are equally proud of each other but they‘ve really needed to be there for each other over these past couple of years and I think Kate has been a huge support at a time when he really needed it,” she claimed.

She then went on to say that Kate’s success as a royal is down to her support of William. Katie also said it’s down to her being a hands-on mother too.

She then praised the fact that Kate has shown the image of herself as a “royal mother”.

Prince Harry’s latest claims have been slammed (Credit: ITV)

Harry reconciliation claims slammed

Reports of William’s blow come not long after his brother’s latest claims about reconciliation were slammed.

In his new interview with ITV, Harry says: “They [Royal Family] feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

However, royal sources have since branded this claim “nonsense“.

Speaking to The Mirror, one source argued that Harry’s claims were unfounded due to the fact that he and Meghan had been invited to spend Christmas with King Charles.

“It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support. It’s outrageous,” they claimed.

