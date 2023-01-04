Prince Harry Duke of Sussex in new interview, King Charles
Prince Harry news: Royal insiders hit back at latest ’nonsense’ reconciliation claims

Harry's new interview has got people talking...again!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The latest Prince Harry news – which saw the Duke of Sussex make claims about a lack of desire to reconcile from the royal family – have been branded “nonsense” by insiders.

The 38-year-old’s latest claims come in his upcoming interview with ITV, which is set to air this weekend.

Harry has taken part in another interview with ITV (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry news: Duke’s reconciliation claims

Ahead of the release of his new book, Spare, a 90-minute sit-down interview with Harry is set to air on ITV this Sunday (January 8).

Harry is set to make a number of claims in the interview, including one that suggests the Royal Family hasn’t tried to reconcile with him and Meghan.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains,” he says in the interview.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he then adds.

However, royal experts have now come forward to pour cold water over Harry’s shocking claims.

Harry’s claims have been branded ‘nonsense’ (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry’s claims slammed

Royal experts have branded Harry’s latest reconciliation claims as “nonsense”.

They have argued that Harry and Meghan were invited to spend Christmas with the family. However, it was they who refused the King‘s invitation.

One source alleged Harry’s claims were “complete and unadulterated nonsense”.

“It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support. It’s outrageous,” a source claimed to The Mirror.

“[The King] has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren. He has always left the door open for his son and will continue to do so,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Palace reps for comment.

Prince William and Prince Harry looking ahead at funeral
Harry is set to take aim at William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: Royal to slam William?

Relationships could sour even further with the release of Harry’s new book, however.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to take aim at his brother, Prince William, in his new book, which is out next week.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider claimed: “At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother.

“It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that, by the nature of hierarchy and birthright, he always played second fiddle to William,” they then continued to allege.

“The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail.”

Has Prince Harry Burnt Royal Bridges? | Good Morning Britain

