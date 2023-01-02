Prince Harry to ‘blast’ William as he exposes life as ‘second fiddle’ in book Spare

Prince Harry will lift the lid on his ongoing feud with brother William in his explosive new book Spare.

In his new biography the Duke of Sussex will reveal more about his departure from royal life.

Spare is thought to be more candid than Harry and Meghan’s recent Netflix series, which caused shockwaves amongst the royals last month.

Prince Harry will reportedly take aim at brother William in Spare (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry releases biography Spare

Sources have indicated that Harry will open up about ‘playing second fiddle’ to the Prince of Wales. William is now the heir to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.

“At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother,” an insider explained.

“It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that, by the nature of hierarchy and birthright, he always played second fiddle to William.

“The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail. What aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments — it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs.”

The insider continued to The Sun: “Harry and William were meant to stick together and support each other.

“Their mother Diana always warned them they must never fall out because they would need one another. It is very sad it’s reached this stage.”

Harry and William’s ongoing feud

Harry has since claimed that Prince William “screamed and shouted” when he announced his plans to quit royal duties in 2020.

He was referring to a meeting that took place at Sandringham when he met with other royals to negotiate leaving ‘The Firm’.

“I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out,” he said.

At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother