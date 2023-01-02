Prince Harry to ‘blast’ William as he exposes life as ‘second fiddle’ in book Spare

Prince Harry will lift the lid on his ongoing feud with brother William in his explosive new book Spare.
In his new biography the Duke of Sussex will reveal more about his departure from royal life.
Spare is thought to be more candid than Harry and Meghan’s recent Netflix series, which caused shockwaves amongst the royals last month.
Prince Harry releases biography Spare
Sources have indicated that Harry will open up about ‘playing second fiddle’ to the Prince of Wales. William is now the heir to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.
“At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother,” an insider explained.
“It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that, by the nature of hierarchy and birthright, he always played second fiddle to William.
“The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail. What aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments — it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs.”
The insider continued to The Sun: “Harry and William were meant to stick together and support each other.
“Their mother Diana always warned them they must never fall out because they would need one another. It is very sad it’s reached this stage.”
Harry and William’s ongoing feud
Harry has since claimed that Prince William “screamed and shouted” when he announced his plans to quit royal duties in 2020.
He was referring to a meeting that took place at Sandringham when he met with other royals to negotiate leaving ‘The Firm’.
“I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out,” he said.
“I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.
“It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true.”
Harry continued: “From tThe Queen’s] perspective, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution.”
Spare: release date
Spare is set to be released later this month, and will also document Harry’s fury at what he felt was William getting “preferential treatment” as they grew up.
He will detail the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have yet to comment publicly on Harry’s allegations.
Meanwhile, sources close to King Charles have asserted he “still loves his son very much”, and the door is still “open” for him and Meghan if they ever visit the UK.
However, an insider has suggested that things may become more fraught if Harry takes aim at Queen Camilla.
“Camilla is Charles’s red line. If Harry trashes her then Charles could pull the plug, and Harry knows that,” the source said.
