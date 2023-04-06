King Charles and Camilla warned there’s a ‘time bomb waiting to go off’ as they face ‘crisis’ following her new title

King Charles and Camilla have been warned that there’s a ‘time bomb waiting to go off’ following news of Camilla’s new title.

Camilla will officially drop the word ‘consort’ from her title for good after the coronation.

But the title may lead to some serious consequences as a royal expert predicts that ‘there’s a massive problem waiting down the line’.

King Charles’ coronation invitations confirmed Camilla’s new title (Credit: Cover Images)

Camilla and King Charles warned there’s a ‘time bomb waiting to go off’

King Charles and Camilla raised some eyebrows as they confirmed Camilla’s new title this week. Camilla received the title Queen Consort after the late Queen’s death, as the late monarch said that it was her ‘sincere wish’ before she died.

However, the new invitation confirmed a significant change to Camilla’s title.

King Charles will send out beautiful invitations to over 2,000 guests inviting them to attend his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The invitations had gorgeous gold foil detailing.

But fans couldn’t help but spot that it refers to the King’s wife as ‘Queen Camilla‘ for the first time, officially ditching the word ‘consort’ in her title.

Her new title now follows the convention of other wives of Kings throughout history, who have all been referred to as ‘Queen’ instead of ‘Queen Consort’. However, Chief Royal Correspondent for Newsweek, Jack Royston, predicts that there could be a huge problem for the monarchy ‘waiting down the line’.

This is because King Charles and Camilla’s popularity has plummeted in recent years.

King Charles’ wife Camilla may find it ‘difficult’ to save monarchy as the pair face crisis (Credit: Cover Images)

The expert claims the pair may be at risk of a ‘crisis’ as young people have ‘swung against the monarchy’.

Talking on GMB, he said: “There’s a massive problem waiting down the line.

“There’s a time bomb waiting to go of. Which is that sure Camilla and Charles are popular among older British people, but 18-24 year-olds have swung quite hard against monarchy in the years after Oprah.

“That’s fired the starting gun on a crisis that is brewing slowly.”

Can Camilla save the monarchy?

Jack claims that Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah in 2021 helped fire ‘the starting gun’ for the recent crisis.

But can the family ever repair their reputation?

There’s a time bomb waiting to go of.

The royal expert claimed that will be ‘difficult’ for Camilla to save the monarchy. This is because the ‘triggers’ for this ‘brewing’ crisis are not issues that Camilla has experience with.

He added: “It’s a problem that the royals are going to have to deal with. What’s really difficult about it is the big triggers for this are debates about racism, debates about colonialism and debates about privilege.

“These are not issues where Camilla has anything within her life history or the work that she does that she can really bring out to make a case to bring those people back.”

