Huge change for Queen Consort Camilla as her title is confirmed in beautiful coronation invitation

Queen Consort Camilla is set for a huge change as her title has been confirmed ahead of the coronation on a newly released invitation.

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, and the invitation for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey has been released. Before her death, Queen Elizabeth II, said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort”. And her official title has now been confirmed on the invite.

Queen Consort Camilla’s new title has been confirmed ahead of King Charles’ coronation next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen Consort Camilla: New title confirmed

Camilla was known as the Duchess of Cornwall until the Queen passed away in September 2022. Then she received the title of Queen Consort.

But on the new invitation, Camilla has been named as “Queen Camilla” in a small but significant change. Her title follows the convention of other wives of Kings throughout history, who were also known as Queen followed by their first name.

The invitation reads: “The Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. By command of The King, the Earl Marshall is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2o23.”

The beautifully decorated coronation invite was designed by artist Andrew Jamieson. The Royal Family website explained: “The original artwork for the invitation was hand-painted in watercolour and gouache. The design will be reproduced and printed on a recycled card, with gold foil detailing. Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man. An ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.”

The Palace explained that Camilla is also represented on the invitation: “A lion, a unicorn and a boar – taken from the coats of arms of the Monarch and Her Majesty’s father, Major Bruce Shand – can be seen amongst the flowers. Her Majesty’s arms are now enclosed by the Garter, following her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer.”

The coronation invitation names Camilla as Queen (Credit: Buckingham Palace)

Royal fans react

Opinion on the title change was divided. While some said the invitation was “so beautiful”, others picked out Camilla’s name change and reacted angrily.

One said: “I have no words… I am appalled that this has been allowed to happen. I only served one Queen in my lifetime in the Royal Navy. Camilla will only ever be a Queen Consort and nothing more.” Another agreed and said: “Christ alive, Queen Camilla, not in my time. Charles has no respect for Diana or his sons.” A third then commented: “There will only ever be one queen in my lifetime. Did I miss the memo??”

There will only ever be one queen in my lifetime. Did I miss the memo?

Others felt differently, though. One said: “Yes my Queen and King.” Another added: “Queen Camilla,” ending their tweet with lots of red heart emojis. A third commented: “I love the beautiful invitation. I really don’t care what Camilla is called. I believe she is a wonderful support for emotional Charles. Diana has gone please let’s move on, and as long as Charles and Camilla are happy.”

Prince George’s role confirmed alongside Queen Camilla’s grandsons

Prince George‘s role in the coronation has also been confirmed, alongside Queen Camilla’s grandsons.

Future King George will serve as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour. He will carry the robes at the coronation alongside three other Pages.

