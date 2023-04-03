Camilla’s ‘heartbreaking’ gesture at Clarence House that left royal butler ‘in tears’

Camilla, the Queen Consort, once made a gesture which left a royal butler in tears.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold recalled the emotional moment in which some children who were sadly dying visited Clarence House to decorate a Christmas tree with Camilla.

Mr Harrold said the “heartbreaking” gesture left him in tears and he had to “leave the room”.

Queen Consort Camilla’s gesture that left butler ‘in tears’

In a new interview with Slingo, Mr Harrold spoke about Camilla being a “caring and compassionate lady”.

He recalled: “I remember at Clarence House at Christmas, children that are sadly dying are invited to Clarence House to decorate the Christmas tree with her.

“It was the most heartbreaking thing I have ever been involved in.

“I had to leave the room because I was crying so much and she carried on doing it.”

Camilla’s gesture revealed

He continued: “That’s what I think was amazing.

“She had a tear in her eye but she still carried on doing it and it’s the same when she’s presenting medals to any service persons who came back from Afghanistan…

“…again I was finding it really upsetting hearing the stories and she was moved but able to carry on doing what she was doing, I think people want that.

“I think in carrying out the duties people have seen she’s a very kind, caring and compassionate lady first and foremost.”

The Queen Consort is preparing for the King‘s coronation later this spring.

King Charles and Camilla’s coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

According to reports, Camilla wants her grandchildren to have a big role in the ceremony.

The Times recently claimed that the Queen Consort has said she wants them to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed with holy oil.

Meanwhile, Camilla will reportedly take on a new title following the coronation.

The Mirror recently reported that Camilla will take the title of ‘Queen’.

Queen’s wish for Camilla

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, Camilla became the Queen Consort as Charles became King.

Before her death, the Queen said it was her ‘wish’ for Camilla to become Queen Consort.

In his interview with Slingo, Grant praised Camilla.

He added: “What was nice from my point of view was that she always did things to make me feel part of the team, she was always really kind.

“She was always caring and compassionate and I saw her about five or six months ago in Scotland and as soon as she saw me she recognised me.”

