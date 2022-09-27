Princess Kate had secret outings with Queen Consort Camilla to help ease tensions with Prince William, it has been claimed.

After Charles and Camilla married, there was thought to be tension between the couple and Prince William.

And it’s claimed that the Princess of Wales stepped in to act as “peacemaker”.

The Princess of Wales has been dubbed the Royal Family’s ‘peacekeeper’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate acted as peacekeeper for William and Camilla

According to royal expert Angela Levin, the Princess of Wales has become the Royal Family’s peacekeeper.

The mum-of-three makes an effort to spend time with both the King and Queen Consort.

Kate’s “love of art and theatre” makes her an ideal companion for Charles and Camilla.

And it’s claimed the ladies embarked on secret outings that helped to improve relations between the four most senior royals.

They both believe that supporting their husbands is a priority.

The mix of public and private outings brought the trio closer together over the years.

And this, in turn, has helped William’s relationship with his father and stepmother, who were reportedly on rocky ground after Charles married Camilla.

Levin makes these claims in her new book, Camilla: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort, which will hit shelves later this month.

The book has been serialised in The Telegraph ahead of its release.

Kate attends exhibitions with her father and mother-in-law (Credit: Cover Images)

Angela Levin writes: “Fortunately, time helped improve Camilla’s relationship with senior Royals, including Prince William, largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who is a peacemaker.

“Camilla is also a conciliator and doesn’t nurse grievances. They both believe that supporting their husbands is a priority.

“Catherine has a love of the arts, which William doesn’t particularly share, and she often goes both privately and publicly with the Queen Consort and King Charles to see exhibitions.”

William and King Charles’ strained relationship

After his dramatic and public split from Princess Diana, King Charles reportedly continued seeing Camilla.

This then led to widespread scandal and media coverage.

It is easy to see how that could have put a strain on Prince William’s relationship with his father.

Before the death of Princess Diana, King Charles (then Prince) would make sure Camilla was never at his home Highgrove House when his sons visited.

However, he did suggest that Camilla met with Prince William and Prince Harry in order to get to know one another.

Tensions reportedly rose between Charles and William after his affair with Camilla (Credit: Cover Images)

On Charles’ 50th birthday in 1998, Princes William and Harry threw him a party.

The royal brothers knew that their father would want his partner Camilla at the party.

Which meant that they would need to meet each other either way.

William therefore arranged a meeting before the party in order to get to know her better.

Apparently the meeting lasted for around half an hour, with the pair seemingly getting on well.

It is rumoured that after the meeting, Camilla then said: “I need a gin and tonic!”

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think!