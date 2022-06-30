Prince William and Prince Harry’s alleged ‘rift’ reportedly “upset” Kate Middleton so much that she decided to step in to help.

William and Harry used to be incredibly close. However, in recent years they have apparently drifted apart.

Tensions reportedly reached a boiling point last year when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their bombshell interview with Oprah.

While the rift sparked tension between William and Harry, it’s believed it also took its toll on Kate.

According to The Telegraph last year, the Duchess of Cambridge worked hard to broker peace between the siblings, both for their sakes and her own.

A source said at the time: “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, she has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.

“She is certainly someone who shies away from conflict and will be hoping to soothe the tensions.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s efforts are believed to be ongoing.

Royal fans had been hoping that William and Harry would bury the hatchet while Harry and his family were back in the U.K this month (June).

However, there wasn’t much seen of William and Harry.

Furthermore, Harry and Meghan also celebrated Lilibet’s 1st birthday in Windsor. However, Will and Kate didn’t attend and were instead in Wales for an engagement.

Royal editor Duncan Larcombe claimed recently that William has “more to lose” in their long-running feud.

“William has got a lot more to lose than Harry,” he told The Daily Beast. “The monarchy could be lost on his watch.

“If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public is within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother.”

“If he really does believe he is the chap chosen by god to be king, then he should be capable of sorting out this row with his brother,” he added.

