Prince Harry’s selfless ‘sacrifice’ for the sake of William and Kate – meaning Meghan ‘missed out’

Prince Harry reportedly once made a “selfless” sacrifice for the sake of his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly gave up his late mother Diana’s sapphire ring so William could give it to Kate when he proposed.

In a royal documentary, Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell made the claims and branded Harry’s gesture as “selfless”.

Kate showed off her engagement ring in their interview in 2010 (Credit: ITV News)

Prince Harry’s ‘selfless’ sacrifice for William

Speaking in the doc, The Diana Story, Paul said: “Harry said to him: ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?'”

According to reports, Harry had decided to keep the ring following his mum’s death in 1997.

Paul continued: “Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was.”

Although Harry didn’t get to propose to his wife Meghan with the ring, the ring he did choose had a tribute to Diana.

Harry and Meghan spoke about her ring in their engagement interview (Credit: BBC)

The stunning ring was designed by Harry himself and included a central stone from Botswana – where the pair visited – and two diamonds from Diana’s jewellery collection.

Speaking about the ring during their engagement interview in 2017, Harry said: “The ring is yellow gold because that’s her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana.

“The little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

Meghan gushed: “It’s beautiful and he designed it. It’s incredible.”

Harry gave up the ring for his brother William (Credit: Cover Images)

The couple married in May 2018. They quit their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States. The pair have two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

They both returned to the UK in September last year for the Queen’s state funeral. Harry also returned, alone, in May this year to attend his father King Charles’ coronation.

A relationship expert recently weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Co-founder of So Syncd Louella Alderson said the couple’s compatibility may be “low” due to their apparent contrasting personalities.

Speaking to Heart Bingo, she said: “There’s a chance that they might not be able to connect on a deeper level, but if they are both dedicated to understanding each other, it’s certainly possible for their relationship to thrive.”

However, she also added: “The personality differences between Meghan and Harry aren’t only a source of friction, though. They can also create attraction, and it’s likely that they deeply admire certain qualities in each other.”

