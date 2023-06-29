‘Sharks circling’ for ‘deluded’ Meghan and Harry: ‘There’s blood in the water’

A royal commentator has claimed “sharks are circling” for “deluded” Prince Harry and Meghan after their Spotify deal ended.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify earlier this month after a “mutual” decision. But a royal commentator has now said it’s “open season” for the pair, who are vulnerable to “sharks”.

While the pair have reportedly other projects in the works, they have drawn criticism from some high-profile figures.

Harry and Meghan have faced a slate of recent criticisms (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Sharks circling’ for Harry and Meghan after being branded ‘grifters’

After Harry and Meghan lost their Spotify deal, reportedly worth £18 million, a company executive branded the royal couple “grifters”. Royal columnist Allison Pearson wrote in the Telegraph that losing the deal could have major consequences for the couple.

After such stinging, spot-on criticism, it is starting to look like open season on the deluded pair… Ouch!.

She wrote that they have suffered “nicks and cuts” after several figures have spoken out against the couple. Jeremy Zimmer, showbiz executive, reportedly said: “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

As a result, Pearson then wrote: “After such stinging, spot-on criticism, it is starting to look like open season on the deluded pair… Ouch! Such nicks and cuts to the couple’s reputation create blood in the water and, before long, the sharks start circling.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Harry and Meghan’s careers may be in ‘jeopardy’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Duke and Duchess’ careers in jeopardy

Harry and Meghan’s careers are said to be “in jeopardy” as the pair hold onto their multimillion deals with Netflix, who produced their docu-series, and Penguin Random House, who published Harry’s autobiography Spare.

Despite Spotify ending Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, it could find a new home. A spokeswoman for Archewell Productions, the couple’s production firm, told the Wall Street Journal the Duchess is “continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform”.

Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ by Taylor Swift

It’s not just executives distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan – but celebrities too. In other recent Harry and Meghan news, superstar signer Taylor Swift apparently rejected Meghan’s offer to feature on her podcast. Meghan interviewed several stars on her podcast, including Serena Williams and Mariah Carey. But Meghan was reportedly “snubbed” by singer Taylor Swift.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly so keen to get the star on the podcast that she wrote her a personalised letter, but Taylor reportedly rejected the invite via her representative.

Read more: All the celebrities who have ‘distanced’ themselves from Harry and Meghan

Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.