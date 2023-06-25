There’s been a fresh blow to Meghan Markle, according to reports, after it has been claimed she was turned down by a global superstar over a podcast request.

For her Archetypes podcast, Meghan, 41, was keen to interview huge stars. She attracted Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, among other big name guests. However, one star she reportedly failed to snag was Taylor Swift.

The Duchess of Sussex was so keen to have Taylor, 33, on her Spotify series she even sent her a handwritten letter, reports claim. However, the Shake It Off singer rejected Meghan’s request via her representative, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Taylor declined Meghan’s interview request, reports allege (Credit: Splash News)

Taylor Swift ‘rejected Meghan Markle podcast request’

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Meghan and Taylor for comment.

The news comes after it was confirmed that Spotify will not be releasing a second series of Archetypes. The streaming company has now cut ties with Meghan and Prince Harry, having previously signed an reported £18 million contract.

When they first signed the deal with Spotify, a trailer showcased Prince Harry saying: “That’s what this project is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Meghan also added: “We’re talking to some amazing people. They’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year. Which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

Meghan’s podcast has been dropped by Spotify (Credit: Splash News)

Archewell Audio and Spotify released a joint statement confirming the split.

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” the statement read. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Why was Archetypes cancelled?

When Archetypes launched in August last year, it shot straight to the top of the podcast charts. It also won the ‘The Pop Podcast of the Year’ at the People’s Choice Awards.

Following the news of their Spotify deal ending, a commentator claimed that Harry and Meghan are going to be facing a “difficult financial future” after “tainting” their brand.

Celia Walden explained that the fact that they allegedly did very little work on their podcast didn’t endear them to Americans. “They have absolutely no patience for people who don’t do the work,” she said on GB News.

Celia then went on to say suggest that their brand has been “tainted” by reports of their lack of work.

“Once you become tainted, particularly in America, then everybody [brands] starts backing off at the same time,” she then said. “And the fact is, they can’t afford for that to happen.”

It has also been suggested Netflix is unlikely to renew their contract with the Sussex family.

Meghan and Harry’s lucrative contracts may be coming to an end (Credit: Splash News)

After signing an reported £80 million contract, the Wall Street Journal has reported many of the couple’s ideas were rejected by the streaming giant. They do, however, have two shows releasing with Netflix.

The pair are currently creating a Great Expectations-inspired show for Netflix called Bad Manners. A documentary about the Invictus Games is also thought to be in the works.

