Prince Harry looking sad with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dealt ‘another huge blow’ after Spotify ‘axe’

Things are not looking good...

By Joey Crutchley
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been issued another blow – just a week after it was revealed they had parted ways with Spotify after their multi-million-pound podcast deal.

In 2020, the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, signed a lucrative deal with Spotify. It was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m). While Meghan’s podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, it was confirmed last week that it won’t be renewed for another series.

And now, it seems the couple – who left royal life in 2020 and moved over to the US – have been faced with even more bad news.

Meghan Markle smiling with Prince Harry looking stern
The pair have been issued another blow, according to reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan issued major blow?

It’s been reported that the royal couple had wanted to lock down exclusive rights to the name of the phrase Archetypes.

Meghan and Harry apparently wanted to claim rights to Archetypes in areas such as “downloadable audio recordings and podcasts” as well as anything that fell into the category of “cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women”.

Prince and Harry and Meghan’s request ‘refused’

However, according to the MailOnline, the pair have failed to patent and trademark the word.

This is apparently because a company called Archetypes LLC, based in the US state of Arizona, already exists. This company applied exclusive use in 2015 for books and articles about “nutrition, fitness, sexuality, psychological self-improvement”.

As a result, Harry and Meghan’s lawyer has reportedly asked for more time to prepare another application. This is in hopes of getting it pushed through.

Meghan Markle looking serious
Meghan had her Spotify deal dropped last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan deal ends

It comes a week after it was announced their Spotify podcast Archetypes would not be renewed for a second season. In a joint statement, both parties said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

We’re talking to some amazing people.

When they first signed the deal with Spotify, a trailer showcased Prince Harry saying: “That’s what this project is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Meghan also added: “We’re talking to some amazing people. They’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year. Which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

The Duchess’s podcast saw her sit down with many individuals, including Serena Williams and Mariah Carey.

Couple facing ‘difficult financial future’

Following the news of their Spotify deal ending, a commentator claimed that Harry and Meghan are going to be facing a “difficult financial future” after “tainting” their brand.

Celia Walden explained that the fact that they allegedly did very little work on their podcast didn’t endear them to Americans. “They have absolutely no patience for people who don’t do the work,” she said on GB News.

Celia then went on to say suggest that their brand has been “tainted” by reports of their lack of work.

“Once you become tainted, particularly in America, then everybody [brands] starts backing off at the same time,” she then said. “And the fact is, they can’t afford for that to happen.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

