Queen Camilla raised eyebrows with her appearance on the first day of Royal Ascot yesterday (June 20), as royal fans and commentators wonder if she was making a subtle dig at Meghan Markle.

The new Queen arrived at Royal Ascot in a Dior ensemble, following speculation that Meghan Markle was turned down from collaborating with the brand. It was rumoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were signing a £15 million deal to become ambassadors for the designer label. Sources close to both Harry and Meghan and Dior have denied the claims.

Camilla wore cream Dior outfit to the Royal Ascot (Credit: Youtube/Sky Sports)

Queen Camilla arrives to Royal Ascot in head-to-toe Dior

Camilla arrived in a soft cream coat and dress, with a matching broad-brimmed hat, which she paired with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s brooch.

But her Dior look followed rumours that Meghan and Harry lost out on a deal with the brand. A source denied the claims to The Telegraph. They said: “The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks to sign a deal with Dior. There is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house.”

The Daily Mail also reported that a Dior insider said the team was “nonplussed as to how the story came about”. Meghan Markle appears to be a Dior fan herself, wearing a Dior outfit when she attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee last year.

She also wore the luxury fashion brand to the Queen’s funeral, Archie’s baptism and other major events. Harry also appears to be a fan, wearing a Christian Dior suit for his father’s coronation in May. Harry was also spotted wearing Dior ‘Bee’ shirts during recent appearances at the High Court in London.

Meghan Markle wore Dior to the Queen Jubilee last June (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans speculate

Plenty of royal fans discussed Camilla’s outfit choice, wondering whether it was a snub to Meghan or not. Some Meghan Markle fans did not appreciate the look. One person said: “Wearing Dior to ‘shade’ Meghan because some dim Brits have been brainwashed to hate her, is not shade, it’s basic manipulation, which has been going on since Camilla entered the royal family.” A second Meghan-defender added: “Sad and with no class. She never had the beauty Meghan has, inside or out.”

One of the best passive-aggressive public smackdowns I’ve ever seen.

Other royal fans branded Camilla “iconic” for the outfit choice. One person wrote: “Excellent timing… Queen Camilla sports DIOR just a day after Dior debunks rumours that Meghan Markle is in talks to be the new face of their brand.” Another royal fan alleged: “Camilla wearing Dior the day after we find out that Meghan is lying about being signed, is one of the best passive-aggressive public smackdowns I’ve ever seen.” A third person said: “Well done Camilla, well done.”

