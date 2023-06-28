All the celebrities who have ‘distanced’ themselves from Harry and Meghan

Meghan and Harry have had a tough couple of weeks after losing the Spotify deal and amid reports that celebrities are distancing themselves from the royal couple.

But which celebrities have actually reportedly distanced themselves from the Sussexes? Read on to find out…

Taylor reportedly rejected Meghan’s request (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Taylor Swift ‘rejects’ Harry and Meghan

The latest star to reportedly reject the Sussexes is pop sensation, Taylor Swift. According to reports, Meghan wanted Taylor to appear on her podcast, Archetypes – so much so that she allegedly sent her a personalised letter.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Taylor rejected the invitation – via her PA. Ouch…

Oprah has apparently distanced herself (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Oprah Winfrey turns her back?

Back in 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah for their infamous interview in which they took aim at the Royal Family. However, it’s been claimed that Oprah has since distanced herself from the royal couple.

Earlier this year, Oprah was asked on CBS whether Harry and Meghan should attend the coronation. “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you? They haven’t asked me my opinion. No, they have not,” Oprah replied.

Fans took this response as Oprah “distancing” herself from the couple. “Sounds like Oprah is distancing herself with this comment,” one fan said at the time.

David and Victoria were close with the Sussexes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David and Victoria Beckham fall out with Harry and Meghan?

When Meghan and Harry initially moved to the US in 2020, they were reportedly good friends with David and Victoria Beckham. However, relations soon turned sour, according to royal author, Tom Bower. In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Bower claims the Sussexes became “obsessed with the media”.

He claims that they also became paranoid that people were leaking stories to the press about them.

“Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media. In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion,” Bower wrote. “Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship.”

ED! has contacted David Beckham’s reps for comment.

Has Obama distanced himself? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Barack Obama snubs Sussexes?

Another major celebrity who has reportedly distanced himself from the royal couple is former US President, Barack Obama. According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were “more than just A-list friends”.

However, when it came to Obama’s 60th birthday party in 2021 – there wasn’t an invite for Harry and Meghan. Larcombe claimed that it was “significant” the royal couple hadn’t been invited.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “It was on the other side of the country but a lot of movers and shakers were there and it would have been the perfect networking event if Meghan has political aspirations. It makes you wonder if they were invited and if not, why not?”

ED! has contacted Barack Obama’s reps for comment.

George Clooney was reportedly mates with the royal couple (Credit: CoverImages.com)

George Clooney switches sides?

In 2018, George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding. Later, the Clooneys reportedly hosted a number of parties the Sussexes attended.

However, the Clooneys have since made an appearance at the Prince Trust Awards – a charity set up by King Charles. They were also present at the coronation last month. Does this indicate that the A-list couple has switched sides in the alleged feud between the Sussexes and the Royal Family?

Have the A-list couple distanced themselves too? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Another royal couple who have seemingly switched sides in the ongoing royal feud is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Katy and Orlando were reportedly invited to Prince Archie‘s birthday party last month, author Lisa Gaché told The Telegraph. “If there’s any celebrity with a child the same age, it’s safe to assume they’ll be invited,” she said.

However, Katy performed at the coronation concert instead. Is this a clear indicator that she and Orlando have switched sides too?

Read more: Harry and Meghan getting a ‘kicking’ from Hollywood after being branded untalented

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.