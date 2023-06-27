Harry and Meghan getting a ‘kicking’ from Hollywood after being branded untalented

Harry and Meghan are getting a “kicking” from Hollywood types, according to a royal expert.

The royal expert’s claims come after a Hollywood agent suggested that the Sussexes don’t have any talent.

Harry and Meghan are being slammed by Hollywood (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan getting a ‘kicking’ from Hollywood

Recently, Meghan came under fire from the chief executive of a leading Hollywood agent. Jeremy Zimmer made his comments about Meghan during the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France, according to a report by the Semafor news website. He has worked alongside the likes of Damian Lewis and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” he said. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Royal expert Richard Palmer made a comment regarding Harry and Meghan’s slamming by Zimmer today. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Perhaps they will make a comeback yet but the Sussexes are getting a bit of a kicking from showbiz types at the moment.”

Harry has started a countdown (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex announces exciting news

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex announced some exciting news about the upcoming Invictus Games in Germany.

Taking to Twitter, the Invictus account announced the news for its 6,000+ followers to see. “MORE GREAT NEWS ABOUT THE OPENING CEREMONY! Our wonderful hosts are confirmed. Hadnet Tesfai and Steven Gätjen will lead everyone through the night,” they said.

“Excellent news for Invictus games!!!” one fan tweeted. “The Invictus Games DE23 hosts are very accomplished and of great personalities,” another gushed. “Awesome news,” a third wrote.

The Invictus Games are set to kick off in Dusseldorf, Germany on September 9, 2023.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly snubbed by a major star (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan snubbed by major star

In other news, Meghan was reportedly snubbed by a major A-lister, despite sending her a personalised letter. During her short stint hosting a podcast for Spotify, Meghan spoke to a number of famous women, including Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

According to reports, Meghan was also keen to get Taylor Swift on the podcast. She was so keen, in fact, that she reportedly sent the singer a personalised letter asking her to come on the podcast.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Taylor rejected the request via her representative.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Meghan and Harry had lost their deal with Spotify. They signed an £18m deal with the streaming giants in 2020, shortly after quitting life as working royals.

During their time with Spotify, they only managed to make 12 episodes of their podcast, Archetypes, despite having three years to do this. Shortyl after news broke that their deal had collapsed, a Spotify executive branded the couple “grifters”. Ouch…

Read more: Princess Kate’s ‘best friend’ in the royal family revealed: ‘Her face lights up!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.